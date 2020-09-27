Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario Live Stream Reddit Free Fight

Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario Live Stream:The Charlo brothers headline a pair of cards on a two-for-one Showtime Boxing pay-per-view this Saturday. In the main event of the second of the three-fight cards, Jermell Charlo and Jeison Rosario will battle in a unification bout in the super welterweight division.

Charlo (33-1, 17 KO) will be making the first defense of his WBC title since winning the belt back with a knockout of Tony Harrison two fights after Harrison scored a controversial upset in their first meeting. Rosario (20-1, 14 KO) scored a big upset in January, knocking out Julian Williams to win the WBA and IBF belts.

On the undercard, Luis Nery (30-0, 24 KO) will battle Aaron Alameda (25-0, 13 KO) in a battle of unbeaten fighters for the vacant WBC super bantamweight title and John Riel Casimero (29-4, 20 KO) will put his WBO bantamweight title on the line against former Olympian Duke Micah (24-0, 19 KO).

Charlo vs. Rosario fight card, odds

Jermell Charlo (c) -500 vs. Jeison Rosario (c) +380, WBC, WBA, IBF super welterweight unification

Luis Nery -2200 vs. Aaron Alameda +1100, vacant WBC super bantamweight championship

John Riel Casimero (c) -900 vs. Duke Micah +600, WBO bantamweight championship

How to watch Charlo vs. Rosario

Date: Sept. 26 | Start Time: Approximately 30 minutes after the first card ends, which starts at 7 p.m.

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena — Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: Showtime pay-per-view ($74.99) | Stream: Sho.com ($74.99)

Seemingly from the moment that Saturday’s super welterweight unification against Jermell Charlo was announced, Jeison Rosario has not been shy about his intentions.

“This is going to be a war,” Rosario said during Wednesday’s final press conference. “I’m a warrior, and I’m going to find a way to win. That’s the only thing on my mind.”

Despite being the only fighter bringing two world titles into this weekend’s unique pay-per-view doubleheader (Showtime PPV, 7 p.m. ET) inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, there’s a feeling as if Rosario (20-1-1, 14 KOs) is playing with house money as the unlikely underdog with nothing to lose.

Rosario, 25, wasn’t supposed to beat then-unified champion Julian Williams when he stopped him in January. The native of the Dominican Republic is a 3-1 underdog to do the same to Charlo (33-1, 17 KOs).

Either way, the fighter nicknamed “Banana” isn’t taking anything to chance. Although he said he would be willing to box for 12 rounds only if Charlo makes him, he prefers going to war and promises a potassium-filled right hand repeatedly reserved for the WBC champion’s chin.

