Access to higher education, a success to watch | Opinion

The announcement of internships in public higher education, through the National Access Competition (CNA), is always a moment of enormous anguish. Not knowing in advance whether the preferences of the candidates can be fully satisfied, the rush to the page of the Directorate General of Higher Education is justified to check, in black and white, whether the result corresponds to the best of the options indicated in the inscription. In this year’s competition, more than half of the candidates were placed in the first option and 85% of the same candidates were distributed in the first three options.

In previous years, the number of applicants broadly matched the vacancies placed in the competition, although with significant distortions in areas of education which traditionally have high demand. But this year the situation has changed dramatically. In the 1st phase, nearly 63,000 were submitted to the competition, which represents an increase of 25% compared to previous years.

It should be noted that the CNA is not the only gateway to higher education. Special competitions (international students, over 23 years old, professional graduates, etc.), institutional competitions in private education and, also, to fill vacant positions opened by short higher education courses offered by the polytechnic system (public and private) correspond, overall, to nearly 40% of global access to higher education.

In addition to strengthening the CNA, decided this year in the face of the enormous increase in demand, for the first time, a new access route to higher education dedicated to graduates of vocational and artistic secondary education has been opened. Around a thousand young people are expected to use this new mechanism this year to access higher education.

It is much easier to find a trade or develop your own project for those with a high level of qualification than for those who fall for a medium or low level of training.

Increasing the skills of young people is essential for the future. The specter of unemployment, sometimes mentioned, is not justified. It is much easier to find a trade or develop your own project for those with a high qualification than for those who fall for a medium or low level of training.

At the same time, the responsibility of higher education institutions in selecting their candidates is gradually increasing. Special competitions, institutional competitions (private) and competitions for short courses are the exclusive initiative of the institutions. In some cases, these competitions are organized by consortia, as was the case for access to vocational and artistic graduates of secondary level, allowing applicants to choose the best option within the consortium through a single test.

However, a great challenge is placed on institutions to offer this flow, now reinforced, the best conditions for scientific-educational and social action, so that, in the growing diversity of their audiences, the respective academic paths can be achieved with the desired success.

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

