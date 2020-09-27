UFC 253 Live Free – MMA Fight

Where To Watch Adesanya vs Costa Live Stream: UFC Fan’s! Boom Fight Tonight??? Wait to watch The UFC 253 live stream free online Adesanya vs. Costa live fight will be a huge fight with big stakes on Saturday, September 26, at the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. In the mixed martial arts event, Israel Adesanya will face off with Paulo Costa.

How to watch UFC 253 prelims

Date: Sept. 26 | Location: Flash Forum — Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN2

How to watch UFC 253 main card

Date: Sept. 26 | Location: Flash Forum — Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $64.99

Now, here’s a look at the UFC 253 main fight card and betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

The fight is the culmination of 18 months verbal sparring between Adesanya and Costa that came to a head in March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when Costa tried to jump over the guardrail to confront Adesanya, the victorious middleweight champion, only to be escorted out by security.

UFC 253 Prediction Tonight

Saturday night, the UFC returns for its second stint on Fight Island, and it will be UFC 253 getting the festivities started this time around. The pay-per-view event highlighting the month of September is headlined by a pair of championship fights, with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya meeting Paulo Costa in the main event after months of trash talk and posturing. The two undefeated rivals will throw down to close the show from Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes will battle Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight championship. Reyes should, in the eyes of many, already be the 205-pound champion, but came up on the wrong side of the scorecards against Jon Jones in February. Blachowicz punched his ticket to the title shot with a three-fight winning streak, capped off by a knockout of Corey Anderson in their February rematch.

After months of trash talk and big promises, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and top contender Paulo Costa will throw down in the main event of UFC 253. The event takes place Saturday at Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Adesanya is perfect as a professional at 19-0, and won the interim title by beating Kelvin Gastelum in April 2019 before defeating Robert Whittaker in October to become undisputed champ at 185 pounds. After a successful title defense against Yoel Romero in March, Adesanya now faces off with Costa, an undefeated challenger who has vowed to knock the champion out and take the title home to Brazil.

In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz will battle for the vacant light heavyweight championship. The title was vacated by Jon Jones earlier this year when he decided to move up to heavyweight after nearly a decade as the best 205-pound fighter in the world.

UFC 253 FULL FIGHT: ADESANYA VS. COSTA AT 10 P.M. ET

The two have climbed the ranks in the sport, with Adesanya defending his undefeated record of 19-0 as a finessed kickboxer in “Stylebender” who redirects his opponents’ aggression through pinpoint striking. Meanwhile, Costa (13-0) dominated his opponents through sheer savage power and ended 11 of his 13 career fights by knockout.

Also on the card is a legend of the sport making perhaps one of his final walks to the Octagon in Diego Sanchez. Sanchez, who competed on the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter” TV show, will faces Jake Matthews at welterweight. Matthews has won five of his last six while Sanchez is 3-1 since 2018. Though, his last win over Michel Pereira came via disqualification for an illegal knee. That fight will take place on the preliminary card.

Buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride. Let’s take a closer look at the rest of the card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 253 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya (c) -175 vs. Paulo Costa +150, middleweight title

Dominick Reyes -280 vs. Jan Blachowicz +230, vacant light heavyweight title

Kai Kara-France -240 vs. Brandon Rovyal +200, flyweights

Ketlen Viera -190 vs. Sijara Eubanks +145, women’s bantamweights

Zubaira Tukhugov -120 vs. Hakeem Dawodu +100, featherweights

Jake Matthews -700 vs. Diego Sanchez +500, welterweights

Brad Riddell -330 vs. Alex da Silva +260, lightweights

Shane Young -125 vs. Ludovit Klein +105, featherweights

Aleksa Camur -165 vs. William Knight +140, light heavyweights

Juan Espino -300 vs. Jeff Hughes +240, heavyweights

Khadis Ibragimov -160 vs. Danilo Marques +135, light heavyweights

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor) and Michael Mormile (producer).

UFC 253 picks

CAMPBELL BROOKHOUSE COCA CROSBY MORMILE Adesanya (c) vs. Costa Adesanya Adesanya Costa Adesanya Adesanya Reyes vs. Blachowicz Reyes Reyes Reyes Reyes Reyes Kara-France vs. Royval Royval Royval Kara-France Royval Kara-France Viera vs. Eubanks Eubanks Viera Viera Viera Viera Tukhugov vs. Dawodu Tukhugov Dawodu Dawodu Tukhugov Tukhugov

Campbell on why Adesanya will win: This much-anticipated title bout is just about guaranteed to be a war as Adesanya plays the matador to Costa’s bull. Provided the champion can survive the early and nonstop onslaught of Costa, it’s hard to imagine the Brazilian slugger being as dangerous in the championship rounds. That’s a big if, of course. But luckily for Adesanya, he has the life-and-death experience against Kelvin Gastelum to let him know he can get there.

Two major championship fights will headline the UFC’s return to Fight Island during UFC 253 on Saturday night. After weeks of exciting cards in Las Vegas at the Apex facility, the time has come for the UFC to head back to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for five weeks’ worth of events.

UFC 253 fight card, odds: Breaking down every bout

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Paulo Costa get top billing in a battle of undefeated fighters. It’s the first time since Rashad Evans and Lyoto Machida met in 2009 that a pair of fighters enter a title bout with unbeaten marks in UFC. Plus, Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz are set to scrap for the vacant light heavyweight title after Jon Jones made the decision to move up to heavyweight.

Also on the card is a legend of the sport making perhaps one of his final walks to the Octagon in Diego Sanchez. Sanchez, who competed on the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter” TV show, will faces Jake Matthews at welterweight. Matthews has won five of his last six while Sanchez is 3-1 since 2018. Though, his last win over Michel Pereira came via disqualification for an illegal knee. That fight will take place on the preliminary card.

Let’s take a look at all five fights scheduled for the main card from the first event in the UFC’s return to Fight Island.

Brookhouse on why Adesanya will win: Adesanya’s fight with Yoel Romero was a weird byproduct of Adesanya wanting to throw counters, Romero not engaging much to allow it to happen and turning into an ugly stalemate. Costa will have no reservations about coming forward and letting his hands go. That, however, is where Adesanya thrives, with his ability to slip shots and land crisp, fight-ending counters. Costa could absolutely catch Adesanya with his own big shot for a KO, but Adesanya’s technique gives him the edge.

Campbell on why Reyes will win: Reyes seemed to deserve better than the close unanimous decision he received against former champion Jon Jones. Because of how well Reyes fought against possibly the greatest fighter in the sport’s history, it has started to feel like a formality that he will capture the vacant title. As long as Reyes retains the proper respect for Blachowicz’s power and understands that it may take five full rounds for him to earn the title, look for him to get there. Yes, Blachowicz can make him pay should Reyes make a mistake. He will need to be smart and efficient to get the job done.

Brookhouse on why Reyes will win: Not to take anything away from Blachowicz, who is deserving of this spot, but this feels like Reyes’ fight to lose. Reyes should, without a doubt, be the undefeated light heavyweight champion of the world right now, holding the single most impressive victory in the UFC by becoming the first man with a legitimate win over Jon Jones. But judging is a funny thing, and now he gets a consolation prize after Jones moved up to heavyweight. We’ve seen that Blachowicz is a beatable fighter, which doesn’t mean he will lose to Reyes, but Reyes is a dynamic, skilled fighter beyond anyone Blachowicz has ever been able to beat.

WHEN IS UFC 253: ISRAEL ADESANYA VS. PAULO COSTA?

Date: Saturday, September 26

Early prelims: 7 p.m.

Prelims: 8 p.m. ET

PPV main card: 10 p.m. ET

WATCH UFC 253 FIGHT LIVE FROM BORGUNA

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa takes place Saturday night, with the early prelims kicking the event off at 7 p.m. ET, before the pay-per-view main card begins at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 253 FULL FIGHT CARDS

UFC 253 MAIN CARD

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Paulo Costa, Middleweight

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz, Light Heavyweight

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov, Featherweight

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval, Flyweight

Ketien Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks, Women’s Bantamweight

PRELIMINARY CARD OF UFC 253 FIGHT

Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews, Welterweight

Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva, Lightweight

Shane Young vs. Ludovit Klein, Featherweight

William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur, Light Heavyweight

Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes, Heavyweight

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques, Light Heavyweight

UFC 253: HOW TO WATCH UFC 253 ADESANYA VS. COSTA ON TV AND LIVE STREAM

WATCH UFC 253 FIGHT LIVE FROM UNITED STATES

Watch The early prelims are on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The prelims continue on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. Then, watch the ESPN+ main card pay-per-view.

WATCH UFC 253 FIGHT ONLINE FROM CANADA

The early prelims are on TSN and UFC Fight Pass. The prelims are on TSN and RDS. The UFC 253 PPV main card is available on Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink, and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass.

WATCH UFC 253 UFC 253 LIVE ON AUSTRALIA

The early prelims (8 a.m. AEST Sunday) are on UFC Fight Pass, the prelims (10 a.m. AEST Sunday) are on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN, and the PPV main card 12 p.m. AEST Sunday) is on Main Event, Fetch TV, and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 253 UFC 253 FIGHT LIVE BRAZIL

Both the prelims (7 p.m. BRT) and main card (11 p.m. BRT) are on Combate.

WATCH UFC 253 UFC 253 FULL CARD ON GERMANY

The early prelims (12:30 a.m. CEST Sunday) and prelims (2 a.m. CEST Sunday) are on UFC Fight Pass. The main card (4 a.m. CEST Sunday) is on UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass and on DAZN.

HOW TO WATCH UFC 253 FROM RELAND

The early prelims (11:30 p.m. BST) are on UFC Fight Pass, the prelims (1 a.m. BST Sunday) are on BT Sport 1 and UFC Fight Pass, and the main card (3 a.m. BST) is on BT Sport 1.

STREAMING UFC 253 FIGHTS ITALY

The early prelims (12:30 a.m. CEST Sunday) and prelims (2 a.m. CEST Sunday) are on UFC Fight Pass. The main card (4 a.m. CEST Sunday) is on UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass and on DAZN.

WATCH UFC 253 From Bangladesh

The early prelims (12:30 a.m. CEST Sunday) and prelims (2 a.m. CEST Sunday) are on UFC Fight Pass and DAZN. The main card (4 a.m. CEST Sunday) is on UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass and on DAZN.

WATCH UFC 253 FIGHT ONLINE UNITED KINGDOM

The early prelims (11:30 p.m. BST) are on UFC Fight Pass, the prelims (1 a.m. BST Sunday) are on BT Sport 1 and UFC Fight Pass. The main card (3 a.m. BST) is on BT Sport 1.

More details about how to watch in any country can be found at UFC.com.

WATCH UFC 253 LIVE STREAM: ADESANYA VS. COSTS LIVE STREAM REDDIT MMA STREAMS .

For more information about the fight, check out Reddit. Reddit can help you find legal streams to watch the fight and provide you more information about the fighters.

UFC 253: Israel Adesanya talks beef with Paulo Costa

When UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya thinks about what it will look and feel like to be locked inside the Octagon on Saturday with Paulo Costa for their long-awaited title showdown in Abu Dhabi, he compares it to a failed attempt at mixing oil and water.

Adesanya (19-0) enters what could be his most dangerous test to date on paper when he headlines UFC 253 in the promotion’s return to Fight Island. And despite a surprisingly cordial (if not jovial) chance meeting with Costa (13-0) on Sunday upon arrival to the fighter hotel on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates, he insists the beef between the dangerous strikers is very real.

“There wasn’t really an origin, it’s just energies,” Adesanya told CBS Sports. “There are certain energies that don’t mix well with other energies. You have to be able to understand it and read it, and also to trust and protect your instincts. That’s what I did. He just happened to be vibrating around it everywhere and not everything happens for a reason.

“It’s mutual; I don’t like you and you don’t like me. F— you and f— you.”

As dueling alpha personalities, the two fighters have spent the majority of the build to this weekend’s pay-per-view headliner trading unpleasantries on social media. The two also nearly came to blows in March after the 31-year-old Adesanya’s victory over Yoel Romero at UFC 248 when he climbed the cage wall to berate Costa in the crowd, forcing Las Vegas security to hold the Brazilian slugger back from entering the cage.