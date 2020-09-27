Business
UFC 253 Live Free – MMA Fight
Where To Watch Adesanya vs Costa Live Stream: UFC Fan’s! Boom Fight Tonight??? Wait to watch The UFC 253 live stream free online Adesanya vs. Costa live fight will be a huge fight with big stakes on Saturday, September 26, at the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. In the mixed martial arts event, Israel Adesanya will face off with Paulo Costa.
How to watch UFC 253 prelims
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN2
How to watch UFC 253 main card
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $64.99
Now, here’s a look at the UFC 253 main fight card and betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.
The fight is the culmination of 18 months verbal sparring between Adesanya and Costa that came to a head in March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when Costa tried to jump over the guardrail to confront Adesanya, the victorious middleweight champion, only to be escorted out by security.
UFC 253 Prediction Tonight
Saturday night, the UFC returns for its second stint on Fight Island, and it will be UFC 253 getting the festivities started this time around. The pay-per-view event highlighting the month of September is headlined by a pair of championship fights, with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya meeting Paulo Costa in the main event after months of trash talk and posturing. The two undefeated rivals will throw down to close the show from Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes will battle Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight championship. Reyes should, in the eyes of many, already be the 205-pound champion, but came up on the wrong side of the scorecards against Jon Jones in February. Blachowicz punched his ticket to the title shot with a three-fight winning streak, capped off by a knockout of Corey Anderson in their February rematch.
After months of trash talk and big promises, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and top contender Paulo Costa will throw down in the main event of UFC 253. The event takes place Saturday at Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.
Adesanya is perfect as a professional at 19-0, and won the interim title by beating Kelvin Gastelum in April 2019 before defeating Robert Whittaker in October to become undisputed champ at 185 pounds. After a successful title defense against Yoel Romero in March, Adesanya now faces off with Costa, an undefeated challenger who has vowed to knock the champion out and take the title home to Brazil.
In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz will battle for the vacant light heavyweight championship. The title was vacated by Jon Jones earlier this year when he decided to move up to heavyweight after nearly a decade as the best 205-pound fighter in the world.
UFC 253 FULL FIGHT: ADESANYA VS. COSTA AT 10 P.M. ET
The two have climbed the ranks in the sport, with Adesanya defending his undefeated record of 19-0 as a finessed kickboxer in “Stylebender” who redirects his opponents’ aggression through pinpoint striking. Meanwhile, Costa (13-0) dominated his opponents through sheer savage power and ended 11 of his 13 career fights by knockout.
Also on the card is a legend of the sport making perhaps one of his final walks to the Octagon in Diego Sanchez. Sanchez, who competed on the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter” TV show, will faces Jake Matthews at welterweight. Matthews has won five of his last six while Sanchez is 3-1 since 2018. Though, his last win over Michel Pereira came via disqualification for an illegal knee. That fight will take place on the preliminary card.
Buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride. Let’s take a closer look at the rest of the card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.
UFC 253 fight card, odds
- Israel Adesanya (c) -175 vs. Paulo Costa +150, middleweight title
- Dominick Reyes -280 vs. Jan Blachowicz +230, vacant light heavyweight title
- Kai Kara-France -240 vs. Brandon Rovyal +200, flyweights
- Ketlen Viera -190 vs. Sijara Eubanks +145, women’s bantamweights
- Zubaira Tukhugov -120 vs. Hakeem Dawodu +100, featherweights
- Jake Matthews -700 vs. Diego Sanchez +500, welterweights
- Brad Riddell -330 vs. Alex da Silva +260, lightweights
- Shane Young -125 vs. Ludovit Klein +105, featherweights
- Aleksa Camur -165 vs. William Knight +140, light heavyweights
- Juan Espino -300 vs. Jeff Hughes +240, heavyweights
- Khadis Ibragimov -160 vs. Danilo Marques +135, light heavyweights
With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor) and Michael Mormile (producer).
UFC 253 picks
|CAMPBELL
|BROOKHOUSE
|COCA
|CROSBY
|MORMILE
|Adesanya (c) vs. Costa
|Adesanya
|Adesanya
|Costa
|Adesanya
|Adesanya
|Reyes vs. Blachowicz
|Reyes
|Reyes
|Reyes
|Reyes
|Reyes
|Kara-France vs. Royval
|Royval
|Royval
|Kara-France
|Royval
|Kara-France
|Viera vs. Eubanks
|Eubanks
|Viera
|Viera
|Viera
|Viera
|Tukhugov vs. Dawodu
|Tukhugov
|Dawodu
|Dawodu
|Tukhugov
|Tukhugov
Campbell on why Adesanya will win: This much-anticipated title bout is just about guaranteed to be a war as Adesanya plays the matador to Costa’s bull. Provided the champion can survive the early and nonstop onslaught of Costa, it’s hard to imagine the Brazilian slugger being as dangerous in the championship rounds. That’s a big if, of course. But luckily for Adesanya, he has the life-and-death experience against Kelvin Gastelum to let him know he can get there.
Two major championship fights will headline the UFC’s return to Fight Island during UFC 253 on Saturday night. After weeks of exciting cards in Las Vegas at the Apex facility, the time has come for the UFC to head back to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for five weeks’ worth of events.
UFC 253 fight card, odds: Breaking down every bout
Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Paulo Costa get top billing in a battle of undefeated fighters. It’s the first time since Rashad Evans and Lyoto Machida met in 2009 that a pair of fighters enter a title bout with unbeaten marks in UFC. Plus, Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz are set to scrap for the vacant light heavyweight title after Jon Jones made the decision to move up to heavyweight.
Let’s take a look at all five fights scheduled for the main card from the first event in the UFC’s return to Fight Island.
Brookhouse on why Adesanya will win: Adesanya’s fight with Yoel Romero was a weird byproduct of Adesanya wanting to throw counters, Romero not engaging much to allow it to happen and turning into an ugly stalemate. Costa will have no reservations about coming forward and letting his hands go. That, however, is where Adesanya thrives, with his ability to slip shots and land crisp, fight-ending counters. Costa could absolutely catch Adesanya with his own big shot for a KO, but Adesanya’s technique gives him the edge.
Campbell on why Reyes will win: Reyes seemed to deserve better than the close unanimous decision he received against former champion Jon Jones. Because of how well Reyes fought against possibly the greatest fighter in the sport’s history, it has started to feel like a formality that he will capture the vacant title. As long as Reyes retains the proper respect for Blachowicz’s power and understands that it may take five full rounds for him to earn the title, look for him to get there. Yes, Blachowicz can make him pay should Reyes make a mistake. He will need to be smart and efficient to get the job done.
Brookhouse on why Reyes will win: Not to take anything away from Blachowicz, who is deserving of this spot, but this feels like Reyes’ fight to lose. Reyes should, without a doubt, be the undefeated light heavyweight champion of the world right now, holding the single most impressive victory in the UFC by becoming the first man with a legitimate win over Jon Jones. But judging is a funny thing, and now he gets a consolation prize after Jones moved up to heavyweight. We’ve seen that Blachowicz is a beatable fighter, which doesn’t mean he will lose to Reyes, but Reyes is a dynamic, skilled fighter beyond anyone Blachowicz has ever been able to beat.
WATCH UFC 253 FIGHT LIVE FROM UNITED STATES
Watch The early prelims are on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The prelims continue on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. Then, watch the ESPN+ main card pay-per-view.
WATCH UFC 253 FIGHT ONLINE FROM CANADA
The early prelims are on TSN and UFC Fight Pass. The prelims are on TSN and RDS. The UFC 253 PPV main card is available on Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink, and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass.
WATCH UFC 253 UFC 253 LIVE ON AUSTRALIA
The early prelims (8 a.m. AEST Sunday) are on UFC Fight Pass, the prelims (10 a.m. AEST Sunday) are on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN, and the PPV main card 12 p.m. AEST Sunday) is on Main Event, Fetch TV, and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 253 UFC 253 FIGHT LIVE BRAZIL
Both the prelims (7 p.m. BRT) and main card (11 p.m. BRT) are on Combate.
WATCH UFC 253 UFC 253 FULL CARD ON GERMANY
The early prelims (12:30 a.m. CEST Sunday) and prelims (2 a.m. CEST Sunday) are on UFC Fight Pass. The main card (4 a.m. CEST Sunday) is on UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass and on DAZN.
HOW TO WATCH UFC 253 FROM RELAND
The early prelims (11:30 p.m. BST) are on UFC Fight Pass, the prelims (1 a.m. BST Sunday) are on BT Sport 1 and UFC Fight Pass, and the main card (3 a.m. BST) is on BT Sport 1.
STREAMING UFC 253 FIGHTS ITALY
The early prelims (12:30 a.m. CEST Sunday) and prelims (2 a.m. CEST Sunday) are on UFC Fight Pass. The main card (4 a.m. CEST Sunday) is on UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass and on DAZN.
WATCH UFC 253 From Bangladesh
The early prelims (12:30 a.m. CEST Sunday) and prelims (2 a.m. CEST Sunday) are on UFC Fight Pass and DAZN. The main card (4 a.m. CEST Sunday) is on UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass and on DAZN.
WATCH UFC 253 FIGHT ONLINE UNITED KINGDOM
The early prelims (11:30 p.m. BST) are on UFC Fight Pass, the prelims (1 a.m. BST Sunday) are on BT Sport 1 and UFC Fight Pass. The main card (3 a.m. BST) is on BT Sport 1.
More details about how to watch in any country can be found at UFC.com.
For more information about the fight, check out Reddit. Reddit can help you find legal streams to watch the fight and provide you more information about the fighters.
UFC 253: Israel Adesanya talks beef with Paulo Costa
When UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya thinks about what it will look and feel like to be locked inside the Octagon on Saturday with Paulo Costa for their long-awaited title showdown in Abu Dhabi, he compares it to a failed attempt at mixing oil and water.
Adesanya (19-0) enters what could be his most dangerous test to date on paper when he headlines UFC 253 in the promotion’s return to Fight Island. And despite a surprisingly cordial (if not jovial) chance meeting with Costa (13-0) on Sunday upon arrival to the fighter hotel on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates, he insists the beef between the dangerous strikers is very real.
“There wasn’t really an origin, it’s just energies,” Adesanya told CBS Sports. “There are certain energies that don’t mix well with other energies. You have to be able to understand it and read it, and also to trust and protect your instincts. That’s what I did. He just happened to be vibrating around it everywhere and not everything happens for a reason.
“It’s mutual; I don’t like you and you don’t like me. F— you and f— you.”
As dueling alpha personalities, the two fighters have spent the majority of the build to this weekend’s pay-per-view headliner trading unpleasantries on social media. The two also nearly came to blows in March after the 31-year-old Adesanya’s victory over Yoel Romero at UFC 248 when he climbed the cage wall to berate Costa in the crowd, forcing Las Vegas security to hold the Brazilian slugger back from entering the cage.
The open dislike for each other has been as big a part of the allure to Adesanya’s second defense of the full 185-pound title with the expectations for fireworks between them. A native of Nigeria who fights out of New Zealand, the counter-striking Adesanya is very likely to be forced to play the matador to the 29-year-old Costa’s ultra aggressive bull.
The fight also marks the first time since Rashad Evans lost his light heavyweight title to Lyoto Machida in 2009 that two unbeaten male fighters squared off for a UFC championship, adding to the historical significance. (The 2016 women’s strawweight title bout between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Karolina Kowalkiewicz was the last time it happened in any UFC fight.)
The brash Adesanya pulled no punches during a recent appearance on the State of Combat podcast, giving his take on everything from the fallout of an unexpectedly boring and flat performance against Romero to whether he believes he can run the table and retire unbeaten as a mixed martial arts fighter.
Given the volatility between you and Costa, is it fair to say this fight will be guaranteed fireworks?
“That’s facts, that’s all facts.”
Can it be any other way given his style?
“Hell no. And I don’t expect anything like the [Yoel Romero] fight, if that’s what you are referring to. This fight is only going to go one of two ways: me stopping him early [or] him and me clashing until he gives it up. That’s the two ways I see this fight going.”
Let’s talk about that Romero fight. Do you have regrets in terms of how it played out?
“It was that way because Yoel made it that way. I don’t regret anything. I’m happy the way it turned out because this is part of my story. I had a fight that was a bit lackluster. It is what it is. Every peak has a valley and has a way of coming back up again and [this fight] is it coming back up.”
Are you any extra motivated to deliver action after being booed against Romero?:
“Nope, nope; not really. I’m always motivated and always just worried about myself. I could give two f—s about what a motherf—er who has never stepped foot inside the cage thinks. It doesn’t matter what they are doing. I’m not extra motivated, I’m just going to show out like I always do.”
Costa has recently said that he’s in your head, you are a runner and that he (and not you) fights like a real man. How do you respond to that?
“Interesting. I don’t know. Is that what he tells himself so he can sleep at night? You fight like a real man? Well, define that for me. I don’t understand. I [don’t] fight like a real man? Yeah, sure. Check my resume! Check my resume! It’s not just my last fight. I have other fights. One fight does not define me.”
Not everyone fights well when things get heated or emotional. Who does that benefit in this rivalry?
“If there is emotion in this fight, it will not be on my side. I’m not a very reactive person. I try not to react, I respond. I make other people react. I saw him on TV and he’s reacting everywhere.”
Is it possible for you to finish your career unbeaten given the level of competition you face in the UFC?
“One-hundred percent it’s possible, 100%. But you have to do it in another promotion, usually. You can get it done in the UFC but there’s a difference between the way boxing is run and the way UFC is run. If UFC fans want a fight, it usually gets made fairly quickly. But it’s possible, I think.”
How much has retiring unbeaten been on your mind?
“I want records, so f— no. I’ve lost before, I’ve lost in kickboxing. That doesn’t take away from the great striker that I am. If anything, I learned from my [losses] and usually knocked the next person out. They say losses don’t mean that much but they do. It’s records that don’t mean that much. It’s the challenges and the victories that matter. Look how many great fighters are fighting right now with shit records and no one cares because they are great artists.”
Do you respect Costa as a man?
“As a man, I don’t know him so how can I respect someone that I don’t know?”
From what you have seen of him, what do you think of Costa?
“I said it earlier, it’s just his energy. Some energies don’t mix and that’s OK. You just have to protect your personal space. With his energy, he’s a f—boy. He’s definitely a f—boy. I don’t f— with f—boys.”
You’ve joked in the past about Costa and performance-enhancing drug use. Is that something you truly believe?
“Well, if it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck and acts like a duck, yeah. The streets are talking anyway. I said it years ago that I’m going to pop him before USADA does and I plan on doing that.”
In light of that, do you believe Costa can fight for five, hard championship rounds?
“Hell no! Hell no! Hell f—ing no! Dude, he gasses out after one round and that’s definitely a big giveaway. It’s easy to knock someone out when they are tired. You just have to drag them into deep waters and watch them drown. They can even do it to themselves.”
How much of what’s inside of you were you forced to pour out in beating Kelvin Gastelum in that 2019 war?
“After that first round, within the first minute and a half, I remember saying to [coach] Eugene [Bareman], ‘I’m going to drown him’ while in the cage. That was because I tapped into another level that I didn’t realize that I had. In the fourth round, I was giving it my all and I thought that was it. But then in the fifth round, I gave my famous last words that ‘you are not going to beat me.’ I said that to him across the cage and then I found this new surge that I didn’t realize I had. If you watch that fifth round again, I didn’t take my foot off the gas the whole time. I walked him down and kept calling him on because I was just in God mode. Whenever you think you found your limit, there is always another plateau and reserve. I have just found that over and over again throughout my career.”