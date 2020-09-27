“Today we have more students, next year we will have to have fewer dropouts” | Interview

The year in which a historic maximum of new entrants to higher education is reached is also marked by the pandemic and the economic crisis that will ensue, which will result in loss of income for many families and an increase in unemployment. . The Minister of Science and Higher Education, Manuel Heitor, hopes that the social action system will be sufficient for the more than 50,000 students currently placed in universities and polytechnics in the 1st phase of the national competition to reach the end of their classes. The biggest challenge in terms of dropout, he asserts, will be the need for a “very close follow-up” of students in the teaching-learning process, in a year when most institutions have opted for a mixed teaching, combining face-to-face lessons with remote activities. .

