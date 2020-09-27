International

Students also anticipate an increase in the number of students | Higher education placements 2020

Avatar ga September 27, 2020

Although public higher education has reached historic highs in demand and increased the number of vacancies, there are more applications for private higher education than last year, says the association of institutions in the sector. In this way, the growth trend of private universities and polytechnics is confirmed, which for five years have gained students at a faster rate than that of public institutions.

continue reading

Avatar

ga

Close