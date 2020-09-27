The UN at a time of pandemic | Opinion

1. Even the fact that the UN Secretary General is a Portuguese citizen did not make the passage of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations particularly important in Portugal. With attention almost entirely given to the pandemic and the U.S. elections, with all of its global implications, the rest often seem superfluous. Anniversary celebrations were modest, as expected. There were no traffic jams in New York or any extraordinary security measures. The huge hemicycle was practically empty when António Guterres made his first speech. It was the only one. The leaders did not come to the organization’s headquarters, sending their interventions in previously recorded messages.

