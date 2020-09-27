International
Aliança seeks a new chef at the farewell congress in Santana Lopes | Political parties
The farewell to the Congress of Santana began on Saturday in Torres Vedras Miguel Manso
After a founding congress a year and a half ago, the Alliance party is looking for a new leader to succeed Pedro Santana Lopes, heavily affected by the failure of the European and legislative elections. The former Social Democratic president is not running for leadership again, leaving executive roles in the party he founded in 2018.
