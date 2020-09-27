Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court: a judge to help with campaign – and a nightmare for Democrats – politics

Is the battle over before it even starts? At least that’s what US President Donald Trump suggested when he announced his decision on Saturday night (local time) who should take the place of Chief Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died a week ago.

Conservative attorney Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation in the US Senate will be “highly uncontroversial,” Trump said to the Republican senators in attendance. Moments later he said, “I think it will be easier than you think.”

Observers actually assume that the hearings on Barrett’s beliefs, their views on issues such as abortion, the health care reforms introduced by Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama (‘Obamacare’) or the separation of religion and law will turn into a bitter argument. lead. between the two political camps.

A vote will be taken in 37 days, so no compromise is expected. On the contrary, both sides speculate that Richter’s staff will mobilize their own base. For the Republicans, Barrett would be the sixth Conservative – and thus a nightmare for the Democrats, who could only count on three liberal votes in the Supreme Court.

Minutes after Barrett’s introduction, Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate who will play a decisive role in the confirmation process, tweeted: The decision for Ginsburg’s successor makes it clear that the Republicans are destroying Obamacare and the 1973 fundamental ruling on extensive legalization of abortions (“Roe v. Wade”) wanted to tip. “This election would move the court to the right for generations and harm millions of Americans. So I am clearly against the appointment of Judge Barrett,” Harris said.

The Democrats fear Obamacare

Democratic majority leader in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, also emphasized right after the ceremony at the White House rose garden: Trump has been trying to destroy Obamacare for four years. This appointment threatens the “vital” health protection of 135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions.

And yet, since Trump can be sure he has the necessary votes from the Republican senators, it looks very much at the moment that Barrett will become the third woman in the circle of the nine chief justice. Trump’s party has 53 of the 100 senators in this congressional room.

At least fifty-one of them have given their approval to go ahead with the nomination process and vote before election day on November 3 – although this contradicts Ginsburg’s dying wish for a newly elected president to make this all-important decision, and not one of the last (election campaign) weeks of his term of office.

Democrats are also aware of the hopelessness of their resistance. At the same time, they can refer to public opinion: the majority of the population does not like the time pressure for the succession of the Ginsburg seat. According to a recent poll by the Washington Post, nearly six in ten Americans (57 percent) believe that not the incumbent party but the election winner should nominate the successor on Nov. 3.

Is the opposition boycotting the hearings?

The Democrats now face the difficult decision of how negatively they will meet one of the “most brilliant legal experts in the US” (Trump) at the hearings to do justice to the wishes and concerns of their supporters. Moreover, as activists demand, they could even boycott the hearings.

On the one hand, this would deny Kamala Harris the opportunity to demonstrate her qualities as a former public prosecutor when questioning the candidate. Harris has already made a name for herself at the hearing of Trump’s second judge-candidate, Brett Kavanaugh – she is expected to play a pivotal role in Barrett’s hearing.

But in general, too, a boycott of the hearings would deprive Democrats of an extra opportunity to speak about the dangers of a second term in office for Trump – thus arousing their supporters. The hearings promise to be a massive media event – attention that should not be overestimated in the final, pivotal weeks of the election campaign.

The incumbent party’s camp is also using the impending dispute to mobilize voters. Before a Saturday night election rally in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Trump fans could watch live on large video screens while their President Barrett presented – Trump then flew over and was celebrated for it.

His supporters love Trump, like here in Pennsylvania Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images / AFP

Previously, he had increased the tension from day to day. In emails to supporters, potential donors were promised that they would be the first to hear about the staff. The White House asked for a Saturday countdown: the last mail arrived at 4:39 p.m. (local time), 21 minutes before the big event. “In a few minutes,” he said, “President Trump will announce his nomination to the 115th judge of the United States Supreme Court.” And on the eve of his solemn ceremony, the president made it clear once again how important the topic is from his point of view at a meeting in Newport News, Virginia.

The candidate is 48 years old

For the presence of an estimated 4,000 supporters gathered at an airport, he praised the “incredible unity” within the Republican Party. Confirming that his candidate would be a “big win” by Nov. 3, Trump said. “They say the best you can do is appoint judges, but especially Supreme Court justices. That’s the most important thing a president can do because it sets the tone in the country for 40, 50 years of sets.”

This is exactly what the Democrats fear – especially since Amy Coney Barrett is only 48 years old. US Chief Judges are elected for life and are often asked to clarify questions of principle. In theory, it could determine the jurisdiction of your country – and with it, American society for decades.

A good choice? In any case, Trump seems more than satisfied. Photo: Olivier DOULIERY / AFP

The law professor at the elite Catholic University of Notre Dame, who has served as a federal judge at the Seventh Court of Appeal in Chicago, Illinois since 2017, is no stranger. She was already controversial at the Senate hearing because of her current position. In recent days, in which she has already been considered a favorite alongside 52-year-old federal judge Barbara Lagoa, much has been reported – and debated – about her.

Mainly for one reason: Barrett, who had worked as a young lawyer for the late conservative Chief Justice Anthony Scalia, is seen as an alternative to the liberal icon Ginsburg, who fought for equality all her life and was revered above all by young women.

Barrett would be the sixth Catholic on the Supreme Court

Barrett, like Scalia, stands for the mindset of the ‘originists’ who literally interpret the 1787 American Constitution in the sense of its authors – similar to religious fundamentalists who take the Bible literally. The 48-year-old also belongs to the People of Praise, a charismatic renewal movement within the Catholic Church.

This worries many liberals, who fear that they will adopt these traditional role models for the judiciary. If confirmed, she would be the sixth Catholic on the Supreme Court. Ginsburg was of Jewish faith.

At her Saturday presentation in the rose garden, Barrett presented herself as a modern woman and paid explicit tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s accomplishments. She thanked her husband Jesse, who provided “more than his share” in their partnership. The attorney, who worked as a prosecutor for a long time and now as a lawyer, is also the better cook, according to her seven children, she said.

In her own words, she sees as the woman she will inherit less of a role model than her former mentor Scalia, who was friends with Ginsburg despite differing beliefs. “His legal philosophy is mine too,” said Barrett. “A judge must apply the law as it is written. Judges are not policymakers.”

Seven children, two adopted, one with Down syndrome

Many find it impressive that two of their children are from Haiti and have been adopted by her and her husband; also that a son has Down’s syndrome. When she heard about Down’s syndrome during pregnancy, she decided to have the child anyway. Not only resolute opponents of abortion show her respect.

Donald Trump, Melanie Trump, Amy Coney Barrett and their family Photo: REUTERS / Carlos Barria

Liberals, on the other hand, fear that “Roe v. Wade” could fall with her. But it doesn’t have to be that way, or rather, it’s unclear how far-reaching Barrett’s ambitions in this area are. In 2016 she stated that she believed that abortions would “in principle” continue to be allowed in the future, but could be weakened by restrictions. The question is whether people can have an abortion very late and whether clinics can be prescribed which interventions they perform.

If “Roe v. Wade” is no longer valid, it would mean that individual states can regulate themselves more, that is, the federal government is no longer responsible. Liberal Americans are alarmed.

The issue of abortion is mobilizing

The issue of abortion is a huge mobilization in the US – on both sides. Although Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has so far not addressed this question in his warning about the Trump-favored candidate, but especially the dangers to Obamacare: the Supreme Court is already dealing with the future of reform just a week after the presidential election. But concerns that women’s right to self-determination could be limited is a concern for many Democratic supporters.

Conversely, Republican voters are hoping for tougher rules. Many of them believe and spread the – false – assumption in the right-wing media that the Democrats wanted to allow for late abortions “until the day of birth.”

Considering that this is exactly what the president claims almost daily, this is not surprising. In fact, at his Newport News Friday night rally, he said the Democrats wanted to kill babies “after they were born.” He will prevent that. His supporters recognized this with loud approval.

With the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett, they hope that a conservative majority in the Supreme Court will act on their behalf for a long time to come. Trump, who has already been able to appoint two Supreme Court justices, is aware of this hope – and offers the prospect of selecting even more judges in a second term. From an election campaign point of view, Saturday was a good day for him. It is now up to the Democrats to show how the issue could benefit them.