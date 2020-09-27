The Basque Country at the time of ETA: this is “Pátria”, a new series from HBO | Television

The story begins in 2016, when Aitor Gabilondo read on the Internet a review of the new novel by writer Fernando Aramburu, not yet published. Intrigued, the screenwriter contacts the publisher, who sends him, “in PDF”, a promotional copy of the book. The novel was the bestseller Pátria, a story of two families on either side of the barricade which is also a portrait of the Basque Country after the abandonment of the armed struggle of the nationalist organization ETA. Four years later, here is Pátria, a series that is inspired by the book and whose first two episodes open around the world this Sunday, September 27 on HBO.

Just over two years ago, speaking to the PUBLIC, Fernando Aramburu, who was born in the Basque city of San Sebastian in 1959 and has lived in Germany for over 30 years, said that time spent at the ‘foreigner had given the author the opportunity to look at the reality of the Basque Country – which, in the struggle for independence, experienced decades of armed conflicts, which only began to end in 2011 – ” as if we were looking at a game of chess from a distance, looking at the two players from the same distance ”. Likewise, Aitor Gabilondo has several days where he feels “like a double agent”, “jumping from one pain to another”.

“I have family members who are journalists and who at one point in the 2000s became ‘targets’ for ETA. They couldn’t walk the streets without bodyguards … On the other hand, I also met many friends at school and college who later ended up bonding with the group separatist. It is not only related to my personal experience: everyone in the Basque Country had, for a long time, people and sensibilities on both sides of the spectrum, ”says the screenwriter, also from San Sebastián.

On screen, as on paper, we are faced with each of these sides. The day ETA announces its intention to get rid of the weapons, Bittori goes to the cemetery and visits the grave of her husband, Txato, killed by the separatist organization, to tell him that he will pack his bags and return to the city where the couple spent most of their lives. This comeback – even as Bittori tries to keep a low profile and not stir up waves – quickly removes the “false atmosphere of tranquility” that this village seemed to breathe, fundamentally pinching neighbor Miren, who was once a close friend and whose son, Joxe Mari, is under arrest.

Punctually, Joxe Mari (who is associated with ETA and whom Bittori suspects to be Txato’s murderer) unlocks a significant part of the plot, reporting on the scars of a community that has grown under a blanket of tension and of silence. Silence (or maybe even silence) is not an innocent word, Aitor Gabilondo told the PUBLIC. “In the 80s, when I was still a teenager, no one told the kids about what was going on. And of course, that only fueled my curiosity even more. Why did nobody say anything about the attacks that we saw on television, the attacks that we sometimes saw in the streets themselves? In a way, we had to investigate on our own and guess the reasons for the track of destruction we were forced to contact, ”he says.

“No one told the kids what was going on” HBO / David Herranz

It is in part this curiosity that prompted the screenwriter to explore “both sides of the coin”, showing not only the grief and loneliness of a woman who has tragically lost her partner, but also exposing the dilemmas of those who cannot simply undo the emotional ties that bind them to people who, over time, have become ETA activists.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

“It is clear that the Basque conflict is still present, but the series is, more than a story of war, a story of forgiveness and survival”, underlines Gabilondo, who has an “empathetic” look on the two Miren (character played by actress Ane Gabarain) – who, despite accusations that keep Joxe Mari in prison, does not resign from her role as a mother – as about Bittori (Elena Irureta), who does not know how far she can resurrect a friendship broken so overwhelmingly.

The series is an Alea Media production, and after the double episode premieres, HBO will air one new chapter per week. At the beginning of September, Don Quixote republished Aramburu’s novel, which the publisher described in a press release as “the war and peace in Spain”.

continue reading