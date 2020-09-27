A special year “requested” for a Special Tour of Portugal | Cycling

In this year 2020, the challenge around the world has been to try to ensure that the covid-19 pandemic affects the lives and survival of people as little as possible. In cycling too.

A special year requires a Special Tour of Portugal and the race taking place this Sunday – of which the 82 edition should have taken place in early August – is an attempt to normalize and reduce the indelible mark of the pandemic in sport and cycling .

After the usual race organizer refused to continue the competition in 2020 and some districts refused to host the event, the Portuguese Cycling Federation created this special edition of the Tour itself, starting in Fafe and ending in ending in Lisbon. , in a race that will not count for official history – the 82nd edition of the Tour will take place in 2021.

With fewer stages and no rest day, this race will take place in a compact and above all very dense version: the “design” found for the competition could not avoid an unusual concentration of mountain stages at the start of the race. race, with the climbs to Santa Luzia, Senhora da Graça and Torre arriving in three of the first four stages.

While this appears to be an organizational detail, it is a sporting “detail”. After stopping competition due to covid-19, the concentration of the main hardness of the Volta in the first days will not allow cyclists to regain their best physical shape as the stages progress.

“Resilience” was the key word in the presentation of Volta a Portugal

The “shock” will be sudden and the eventual winner, in the event of a good advantage gained in the mountains, will be able to have the Volta “in his pocket” even before the last stages of the competition, the outcome of which is planned for a counter-attack. shows in Lisbon, the holidays of October 5.

All this will be done with roads and arrivals empty of public, which is assumed by João Rodrigues, the current champion of the Volta, as a negative factor.

“I think it’s the worst of this Tour. It’s already quite strange (…) and moves away a little from the spectacle, from this warm return to Portugal and with all the public that we usually have. It will be strange at first, but it is so, it is the new reality, ”he lamented to Lusa.

Brandão vs. W52-FC Porto

In this sense, W52-FC Porto will play, as usual, a central role. Always domineering, the team from the North of the country – which has won the Tour since 2013 – will not want the race to pass through Monte Farinha and Serra da Estrela without one of their cyclists wearing a yellow jersey and the final triumph, to at the very least, transmitted.

And there are a lot of candidates, even within the team itself. At the head, appears João Rodrigues, current champion. In theory, it will be for him that the W52-FC Porto will work, but the uncertainty about the cyclists’ form moment can bring surprises and force the formations to resort to the second lines.

And no one can do it as well as the Sobrado team. Besides João Rodrigues, the team led by Nuno Ribeiro brings the ex-World Tour Amaro Antunes, and the already champions of Volta Gustavo Veloso, Ricardo Mestre and Rui Vinhas.

Against this team will be, again and again, Joni Brandão. The “man of the quasi”, who has already been in second place three times, leads an equally well-equipped Efapel with names like Tiago Machado, Luís Mendonça or António Carvalho.

And, having the strength to do so, Joni Brandão will be one of the animators of the first days of the race, since the traditional difficulties of the time trial (scheduled for the last day) will force the cyclist to attack the most difficult stages. .

The set of favorites also includes the usual Vicente Garcia de Mateos or even the Portuguese Frederico Figueiredo and João Benta.

