Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh region: Pro-Armenian forces report two helicopters have been shot down – Politics

Pro-Armenian rebels in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh unrest region said they shot down two Azerbaijani military helicopters on Sunday morning.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani army had bombed the region with an Armenian majority early Sunday morning, the rebels said. Targets in Stepanakert, the regional capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, were also attacked.

The two Caucasus states of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in conflict over control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region for nearly 30 years. Mainly inhabited by Armenians, Nagorno-Karabakh was added to Azerbaijan during Soviet times. Pro-Armenian rebels took control of the area in the late 1980s. In 1991 Nagorno-Karabakh declared its independence, but the area is still not internationally recognized as an independent state. (AFP)