Visions of the future: techno-dystopias of Tokyo | Late Spring Series (I) – Rehearsal

Late Spring Series (I) – Rehearsal

A journey through the streets and islands of Tokyo, where architects, filmmakers and writers have staged their visions of a future between dream and disaster. Tange, Murakami, Oshima, Otomo and Shinohara. Places that reveal the metropolis as a laboratory of utopias and dystopias.

Eliana Sousa Santos (text) and Tiago Silva Nunes (text and photo) September 27, 2020, 7:33