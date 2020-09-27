CáVamosAndando | Chronicle | PUBLIC

The pandemic has brought new and amazing things to the world, but among its detrimental effects is one that I don’t think I’ve seen yet: speeding up the hashtag process of anything that’s a phrase. What does it consist of? Just put a # before any expression, no matter how mundane.

Hashtags are used on social networks, including Twitter and Instagram, so that all posts on the same topic are grouped together and have visibility. When it is said in the press that event X or so and so has “gone viral”, it is often due to or is at the origin of hashtags. In life outside of networks, if they still exist, they are of no use. Yet everywhere there are sentences with the # behind and without spaces between the words, as the rules say on digital social networks.

The phenomenon is not new and has been embraced by brands and entities of all kinds, perhaps to give some fresh air to things that are not even willingly. Only with regard to the pandemic, there are several examples: # BeUmAgenteDeSaúdePública, # AjudenosANãoParar, #UmConselhoDaDGS or the inevitable #VaiFicarTudoBem, which in this case is the most excusable because it does not come from a public entity from which one expects a clear and concise message.

This little phrase which went around the world and became a sort of official motto of Humanity in the first days of the pandemic – it is hope poured out in words, anguish turned into a pious lie, a reflection of the nervousness that we felt then. “Everything will be fine” is the comfort of knowing that we are all going through the same thing, it is the belief, or the pretension thereof, that the human being will overcome all difficulties, no matter how big the obstacles. .

It makes sense that #VaiFicarTudoBem is a hashtag, because it creates a previously invisible bond between people who don’t know each other, subjected to the same circumstances, who find in the expression something to cling to. A very different case is the use of hashtags by public transport operators or official state bodies, which in this way seem only determined to show themselves as ‘young’, ‘dynamic’ and ‘modern’, which is another exacerbated (but not created) scourge. ) via social networks.

In addition to the widespread adoption of phrases such as “new normal” or “in times of covid-19”, which have been abused mainly in the newspapers (I wrote them before myself), the hashtaggização of phrases joins another nightmare, complicated language. We spent months listening to “prophylactic containment” when it was intended to say “stay home” or “respiratory etiquette” as a code to “not splash out on others.”

Perhaps one of the issues with #VaiFicarTudoBem created the illusion that the pandemic would be a passing thing and by then we were back to normal life. The first to telework thought that in a fortnight they would be back at the office, but the months passed, the time stretched and no one dared to predict.

Panic brought #VaiFicarTudoBem, fatigue killed him. The phrase fell out of use and became irritating, as did the rainbows that we saw on many balconies. Only six months have passed, but communication about the pandemic has had to reinvent itself.

New hashtags are sought. Requirements: stay in the ear, be reproducible and, above all, make sense. Whether they bring hope or not, it doesn’t matter. In those days, the narrative that the pandemic was going to bring significant changes to the world, as sworn at the beginning, has already been destroyed and that a new enlightened, sensitive and humble man was at the forge.

# CáVamosAndando. If you want a hashtag for today, here it is. Very Portuguese expression which means everything and nothing, exactly as in the situation in which we find ourselves: we are already birds for things, we go through things, we will go through more things. The world continues to revolve around itself and to revolve around the Sun. We are crawling here trying to organize life according to the “new normal” “in times of covid-19”.

