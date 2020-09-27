How the online ‘#cottagecore’ aesthetic fits into postpandemic travel | Tourism

First there was the fermented bread phase. Then you started to grow your own vegetables. You may have even started to knit. Now you dream of quaint cottages [cottages, em inglês] whose entrances are framed by vines, dresses strewn with strawberries and picnics in mysterious gardens surrounded by forest creatures and whispering streams? There is a hashtag for that.

You venture into #cottagecore – also known as #farmcore and #countrycore, and sometimes even #grannycore – a nostalgic and romantic internet aesthetic that’s quickly gaining popularity. The hashtag started appearing in 2018, but the pandemic has reignited it.

Content with #cottagecore on Tumblr increased 153% between March and April, and likes for this topic increased by around 550% during the same period. On Pinterest, there were 80% more searches for cottagecore fashion in June than in the same month of 2019. Videos associated with the #cottagecore tag have been viewed 3.7 billion times on TikTok since August 31.

Applied to travel, #cottagecore is the perfect choice for today’s times. During the pandemic, travel naturally turned to more intimate and socially distant destinations. Proof of this is the recent popularity of RV and camping trips. The cottagecore aesthetic takes this kind of retreat to another level, referring to an era that pre-dates the fast paced and stressful modern life – at least virtually. Fans of this style plan and post about escapes to quaint cabins in the middle of the forest, full of chirping birds, wild flowers, and plenty of sheets in the sun. Have you heard of comfort food? It’s a vacation of comfort.

Although defined by the desire for a picturesque past, #cottagecore is much more of a 21st century phenomenon. It is, after all, a visual trend spread across social media. If it wasn’t photographed and shared, have you really experienced #cottagecore? There are some common themes in vacation photography and all of them seem to stem from an idealized vision of old-fashioned height and space.

For example, on Instagram, the @ cottage.friend account shares images of old hardcover books, willows, deer, and beds wrapped in bedspreads. For @liskin_dol, it’s about picking mushrooms and berries, and wearing loose lace dresses and aprons. “The return to nature, the reassessment of a simpler way of life and the romanticization of the gaze to the past all contributed to the creation of cottagecore,” says Joe Flanagan, founder of 90s Fashion World – a fashion blog , entertainment and culture. “Travelers seek safety in isolation, reconnecting with nature and returning to simpler times.”

It’s about escaping modern reality, slowing the clock back to when things were slow, relaxed, and safe – even if you weren’t necessarily alive during those rustic cabin times, says Casey Halloran , co-founder and CEO of the platform. Holidays in Costa Rica. Halloran builds sophisticated, personalized trips to Costa Rica – and recently, he says, has received more orders for hotels with self-catering chalets and cabins in the jungle, on the beach, or in the mountains.

“Cottagecore is the American television version,” says Daniel Levine, trends expert and director of the Avant-Guide Institute, trends consultant. “This is a subset of a larger trend which also includes an increase in meals served in the car [carhop], drive-in theaters, traditional motels and even daddy’s body [dad bods]”, He explains.” Cottagecore is to capture the spirit of the times [zeitgeist] of an audience captivated by a fantasy of a simpler era.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Much of that audience is young women and those who post on cottagecore and also travel the theme. And, perhaps because the trend is largely perpetuated by Instagram influencers and TikTok users, they’re often under 30. Men may dream of wreath-filled trips, afternoon picnics, and forest walks, but they hide it from social media.

When Ella Moore, travel blogger and influencer on Many More Maps, decides to plan the perfect trip to a cottagecore, she tries to find a cabin in a secluded location with a super comfy, soft interior – and a giant tub. This chalet can be anywhere from Maine to France to the Cotswolds in England, as long as it is comfortable.

And while the summer has been perfect for cabin travel, she can’t wait to get through the winter. Do you remember the hygge? What better scenario for this than a quaint cabin in the woods? “There is a certain comfort that comes to mind when you imagine yourself staying in a chalet, usually in the middle of nowhere, in winter,” says Moore. “The idea of ​​burning fireplaces, long nights and the windswept countryside is always appealing to winter travelers.

continue reading