From the walls of Porto to the letterboxes: postcards for the right to housing | Housing

They started out as simple solitary wanderings in the city, in the leisurely manner, a habit of those who have always been enchanted by what they call the “sociology of walking”. Inês Barbosa walked, looked at the city walls and noticed how they “spoke” more and more about the right to housing and the phenomenon of gentrification. In a matter of months, photographs taken aimlessly proved to be raw material for the work and the sociologist rescued them to write several articles on the subject. It was still insufficient. At least for those who believe in a kind of “public sociology” capable of breaking through the walls of academia and being a force for change. “My idea was to give visibility to the housing issue and also to stimulate mobilization”, declares Inês Barbosa, 37, doctoral student in sociology of education for whom the word house has been more of a dream than a subject. .

continue reading