Roland Garros starts and Nadal has never been so cold | Sneakers

The US Open was still underway and Rafael Nadal was already considered the favorite to win at Roland Garros. The Spaniard chose not to compete in New York, choosing to prepare for the 13th title in Paris. But the defeat in the third meeting in Rome, in the only tournament he has played since February, has created new expectations for the Grand Slam of France, which starts this Sunday, four months after the usual date.

The wetter autumn weather is not ideal for Nadal to impose his tennis and gives more hope to his opponents, as was the case in Rome, by Diego Schwartzman, who beat the Spaniard for the first time after 10 consecutive defeats. And the new bullets don’t help either.

“It’s not the first time I’ve lost on clay before Roland Garros without that preventing me from playing well here. These are the most difficult conditions I have ever encountered here. The balls are totally different, super slow and heavy, very cold, slower conditions than usual, maybe I’m less prepared than usual, but I’m here to fight, play as hard as possible and compete with a good attitude ”, emphasized Nadal, aware of the need to change the dates, due to the pandemic.

“We just have to thank the US Open, Roland Garros and Roma because they worked hard to organize these events, they are probably going to lose money. It’s time for us to be together and be grateful that we can play tennis again, ”said the Spanish tennis player.

Schwartzman is one of those who will act on day one, with US Open finalist Alexander Zverev, David Goffin, teenage prodigy Jannick Sinner and veterans Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray facing the end of the journey. in court Philippe Chatrier.

Simona Halep favorite of women

On the women’s side, the big favorite is Simona Halep. The Romanian, champion here in 2018 and a week ago in Rome, is at the top of the table which won’t count on Ashleigh Barty, leader of the table and champion last year, or Naomi Osaka, winner of the US Open.

As in the North American Grand Slam, players and their coaches will need to periodically test for covid-19 and only after making two positives, with an interval of 48 hours between each, will they be given the green light. to compete. If tested negative, players are removed from the tournament – without a counter-analysis, which penalizes those who have been previously infected and may still have antibodies in the system, as is the case with Fernando Verdasco, already withdrawn from the final frame – as happened to six tennis players prevented from playing in qualifying.

Unlike the US Open, there will be an audience at the stands, limited to a thousand daily viewers, quite different from the intention, announced on September 7, to receive 11,500 spectators spread over three independent spaces of the 12-hectare complex. ; 750 are drawn from those who have already purchased tickets (those not covered will be 100% refunded), 200 are given to sponsors and partners, and the remaining 50 to guests of the French Federation (FFT).

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

And since there are over three thousand accredited people – refereeing teams, pitch maintenance, security, etc. – for the event, the players and their coaches who do not have to compete on that day will have to train at the neighboring Jean stadium. Bouin.

In total, the tournament will welcome 15,000 spectators, unlike the 520,000 who visited Roland Garros in 2019 and contributed 18% to the total turnover of 260 million euros, or around 80% of the FFT’s budget.

A setback for the accounts of the French federation, which this year sees the end of the investment made in the Philippe Chatrier court, with an emphasis on the new removable roof. The cover has side openings which allow the entry of wind and a few drops of rain, so that the playing conditions are as identical as possible to those existing in an outdoor court.

continue reading