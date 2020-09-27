Closed six months ago, the children’s areas are empty and have an uncertain future | report

The children’s laughter has disappeared for six months from Anima Park and Hello Park, two of the private children’s spaces that have been forced to close due to covid-19 and will remain silent indefinitely.

The image of children descending at full speed the huge slides or defying heights on the 20-meter slide, placed on the ceiling, already seems distant in the memory of César Batas.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he arrived in 2017, this 40-year-old businessman is worried about the future of Anima Park, a playground opened a year ago in the town of Cascais, and in which he has invested 350 thousand euros.

“I try to hold on as long as possible. There is a time when the oxygen is going to run out and I hope I don’t lose all the investment I made here. The money we keep a lifetime to invest in a business and unfortunately comes a pandemic, ”he said with a depressed to the Lusa agency.

Anima Park, similar to around 500 similar spaces, has been closed since March due to covid-19 and does not yet have a scheduled opening.

Until the closing date, César Batas had nine permanent employees, but in times of high demand “the number of employees reached 25”. “Our business plan was working very well. We even had 100 birthdays in November. We were doing very well, ”he emphasizes.

The inability to reopen the space and the lack of invoicing are a big inconvenience for the entrepreneur, who complains above all about the value of the rent ”. “Financially, we, in addition to not having an invoice, also had to return many birthdays, which required a return. It shook us a lot, ”he says.

César Batas says government aid has reached businessmen in the sector, via support lines, but has proved insufficient.

This entrepreneur took advantage of a “line of support, the first to go”, but it’s already over. “We thought it would be for three months and we are already in the sixth closed. This line is finished, ”he said, adding that it is not renewable.

“Steal childhood”

Also at Hello Park, located in the Alto da Serafina leisure park, in Lisbon, the cries of joy and the games of the little ones have given way to silence and a dreary emptiness.

The owner of the space, whose ex-libris are a pirate ship and a treehouse, is André Resende, who has no doubts in asserting that by keeping these parks closed, “they are stealing the childhood of children and the right to celebrate your birthday with friends ”.

“We want to open doors, get back to work. We need it, parents need it and, above all, children. We cannot mortgage the future of children. Childhood is only one, ”he emphasizes.

The operation of Hello Park has represented, since its opening, an investment of nearly one million euros and employs eight permanent employees and a set of monitors.

Despite the dire situation, the administration of Hello Park managed to keep all the jobs fixed. “We kept all the jobs we had. Obviously, we didn’t hire anyone else, because we don’t need one, ”he explains.

The difficulties and despair felt by entrepreneurs in the sector of private spaces for children led André Resende to take the lead in the process of creating an association which would request authorization from the Government and the health authorities to resume the activity, the National Children’s Spaces Association (ANEI).

“We did it relatively recently and it will be our fight here, now, in terms of association, to find a safe and responsible way to be able to reopen this activity. The only thing we want is for them to let us work and not make us feel abandoned, ”he stresses.

The businessman claims to have already submitted several emergency plans to the Directorate General of Health (DGS) and guarantees that entrepreneurs are “committed” to respect all the rules that can be determined.

“We have presented rules, we have defined methodologies, we have created procedures, we will do whatever is necessary to ensure the greatest possible security, but we want to open doors. We want to go back to work, ”he says.

Inconsistencies of a pandemic

As long as there is no response from the government and health authorities, these children’s spaces will remain empty until the noise and contagious joy of the little ones returns in force.

“On a sunny Saturday, 200 children would play here. Right now there is a serious, tired face from those bitter times when there could be 200 beautiful smiles here in the park. This is what we miss the most, ”says the manager of Hello Park with emotion.

Lusa contacted the Economy Ministry, which said it was monitoring the situation and “when the time comes, it will add information”. The DGS has also been contacted, but it has not yet been possible to obtain a response.

All activities related to dance or party halls, amusement parks and recreation parks and the like remain closed.

In July, the government authorized the operation of entertainment and other equipment subject to compliance with applicable health and safety rules, except in areas where a calamity or emergency is declared, but this authorization does not covers only itinerant activities.

