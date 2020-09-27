Hamburg European Open Men’s Final 2020 Live Stream, Reddit, Watch Rublev vs Tsitsipas Tennis Free Online

Time To watch Hamburg European Open Men’s Final 2020 Rublev vs Tsitsipas Live Stream Tennis Reddit Free, Get TV Schedule, Tournament ScoresStefanos Tsitsipas continued his strong debut week at the Hamburg European Open on Saturday, overcoming Cristian Garin 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the championship match.

The reigning Nitto ATP Finals champion converted three of four break points to reach his third final of the year after two hours and 15 minutes. Tsitsipas is chasing his second clay title, following his 2019 triumph at the Millennium Estoril Open.

“It was nerve-wracking. During the match [there were] lots of nerves,” said Tsitsipas, in an on-court interview. “The match was very close and towards the end I showed great responsibility and took advantage of my strengths.”

Tsitsipas improves to 22-8 at tour-level in 2020. The Greek is in third position for most victories this year, trailing only Novak Djokovic (31) and Andrey Rublev (24).

Tsitsipas is the first player to defeat Garin in an ATP Tour semi-final. Garin entered the contest with a 5-0 record at this stage, but could not find a way past the Greek to reach his third final of the year.

“I am very, very happy that I am able to play such good tennis in such a beautiful German city, get great support and just be able to show my best, play my best and be my best in this city,” said Tsitsipas.

Garin earned back-to-back clay trophies at the Cordoba Open and the Rio Open presented by Claro during February’s ‘Golden Swing’. The World No. 22 is in second place on the clay wins list this year with a 13-3 record on the surface. Only Casper Ruud owns more 2020 victories on the dirt (15-4).

Tsitsipas will face Rublev for the trophy on Sunday. They are tied at 1-1 in their ATP Head2Head series. Tsitsipas claimed a five-set victory against the Russian en route to the 2018 Next Gen ATP Finals trophy and Rublev won their most recent match in four sets at last year’s US Open.

The Athens native has a 1-1 record in finals this season. For the second straight year, Tsitsipas captured the Open 13 Provence trophy in Marseille (d. Auger-Aliassime) and finished as runner-up at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (l. to Djokovic).

After saving the first break point of the match with a powerful serve at 2-2, Tsitsipas claimed the opening break in the following game. The Greek moved up the court and attacked Garin’s backhand to establish a 4-2 lead.

From 2-5 down, Garin increased his aggression and extracted forehand errors from his opponent to level the score. But Tsitsipas held his nerve under pressure on serve at 5-5 and gained a late break to seal the set. The reigning Nitto ATP Finals champion capitalised on three errors from Garin to earn two set points and took the first opportunity with a backhand passing shot up the line.

Garin found form on his return at the start of the second set. The Chilean took time away from his opponent to earn break point at 1-1 and converted his chance with a huge forehand return winner. Garin played with patience from the back of the court to soak up pressure from Tsitsipas and forced a decider with another service break, looping a forehand up the line before driving a flat crosscourt backhand into the same corner.

As he had in previous games when he broke serve, Tsitsipas benefitted from Garin double faults to move into a 3-2 lead in the deciding set. One break was all the World No. 6 needed. Tsitsipas closed the match with strong serving and came to the net to convert his first match point with a forehand volley.

“That last break [in] the middle of the third set was very crucial and I think putting a lot of dedication and hard work in every single game, trying to stay mentally there [helped]… I just wanted to give my best performance and my best possible tennis,” said Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas recorded his second straight win over Dusan Lajovic on Friday for a place in the Hamburg European Open semi-finals. The second seed recovered from 3/5 down in the first set tie-break en route to a 7-6(5), 6-2 victory in one hour and 38 minutes.

“It was a perfect day, sunny, good people, good atmosphere and good clay,” said Tsitsipas, in an on-court interview. “Dusan is a difficult opponent to play on clay, with a lot of spin and variation in his shots. I think I had to do something extra for the victory today. I will keep working hard.”

The 22-year-old Greek, who captured the fifth ATP Tour title of his career in February at the Open 13 Provence (d. Auger-Aliassime), will now face Cristian Garin on Saturday.

In a high-quality and entertaining first set, which saw Tsitsipas save three break points — one in the fifth game and two in the seventh game — it was Lajovic who took a 5/3 lead in the tie-break, only to see his Greek opponent win four straight points, courtesy of excellent footwork, to complete the 57-minute opener.

There were three straight service breaks at the start of the second set, which shifted in Tsitsipas’ favour at 1-3, when he hit a forehand approach winner to break. While Tsitsipas missed out on two match points on Lajovic’s serve at 5-1, the World No. 6 made sure at the third time of asking for his 21st win in 29 matches this year.

Garin recovered from a set down to book his place in the semi-finals, beating Alexander Bublik 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. The Chilean saved six of eight break points throughout the one-hour, 54-minute contest to reach his third semi-final of the year.

During February’s ‘Golden Swing’, Garin won back-to-back titles on clay at the Cordoba Open and the Rio Open presented by Claro. The World No. 22 has won all of his four ATP Tour crowns on the red dirt and now will need to get past second seed Tsitsipas if he is to reach his sixth tour-level championship match on the surface (4-1). Garin and Tsitsipas will be meeting for the first time at tour-level in Hamburg.

“I am so happy to be in the semi-finals,” said Garin. “Hamburg, for me, is a really special tournament. I am having a good week and I am playing my best tennis.”

Dodig/Pavic Return To Hamburg Final

Three years after capturing their maiden ATP Tour team trophy at this event, Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic returned to the championship match in Hamburg with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic.

The 2017 champions saved three of four break points en route to a 71-minute victory, improving to 9-1 as a team at the ATP 500. The unseeded pair did not drop a set en route to the 2017 trophy and advanced to the semi-finals last year, where they lost in a Match Tie-break to Koolhof and Robin Haase.

Dodig and Pavic will face Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau or John Peers and Michael Venus for the trophy. The second semi-final is scheduled to take place on Centre Court after the singles semi-finals on Saturday.