France “at war against Islamic terrorism”, declares Interior Minister – Observer

The French Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, warned this Sunday that France is “at war against Islamic terrorism”, two days after the attack on the former premises of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

“The Minister of the Interior is there to remind the French of reality. We are in an extremely critical situation, we are at war against Islamic terrorism, and perhaps we have left it, collectively, a little behind “, declared today the French leader, quoted by AFP . After visiting a synagogue in Boulogne-Billancourt, on the outskirts of Paris, Gérard Darmanin recalled the “32 attacks” that took place in three years in France, saying that they are “almost one per month”.

Following Friday’s attack, which left two seriously injured, the minister ordered “the mayor of the Paris police to strengthen security in several places, including places that may be symbolic”, such as the former local satirical newspapers.

“Jews are particularly the target of these Islamist attacks,” he said, referring to “774 points”, such as schools and synagogues, “who are protected” and more than 7,000 police and military personnel deployed this Sunday for the Jewish celebration of Yom Kipur.

The new attack took place at 11:45 a.m. local time (10:45 a.m. in Lisbon) on Friday at Nicolas Appert Street, next to the building that housed the Charlie Hebdo newsroom, and emerged after, about two weeks ago, with Al Qaeda having to again threatened the editorial staff of the French satirical review for republishing the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. This is pending trial of suspects in the January 2015 attack on the publication.

The alleged perpetrator of the Friday morning attack, already known to the authorities for minor offenses and illegal possession of a weapon, was detained shortly after on the Place de la Bastille, a short distance from the premises of the crime. This Saturday, the 18-year-old confessed the authorship of the crime “by placing it in the context of the republication of cartoons [do profeta Maomé pelo jornal], something I couldn’t stand, ”said the investigation source.

Besides the main suspect, six other people have already been arrested by French counterterrorism authorities for alleged links to the attack, which left two seriously injured. The two victims are journalists (a man and a woman) from the documentary production company PLTV and are not in danger of death, according to the authorities.

The French anti-terrorism prosecution has resumed the investigation into the attack, opening an investigation for “attempted murder linked to a terrorist act and to a criminal terrorist organization”. The decision, explained the French prosecutor, was based on three factors: the place of the attack, next to the old newsroom of the satirical newspaper, the moment, since the trial of the accomplices in the attack against Charlie Hebdo took place in Paris, and the “the will expressed by the author to try the life of two people”.

On Friday evening, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the attack was an “Islamic terrorist act” against France and against journalists. In January 2015, two Islamic extremists killed 12 people in an attack on Charlie Hebdo, which moved after installations to an undisclosed location. The trial of this case has been underway since the beginning of this month in Paris.

