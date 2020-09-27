Yes, I’m tired of Corona too, but …: Let’s look forward to the party after the pandemic! – Politics

Yes, I’m tired of it too. For months I hardly met any friends, I can’t remember my last visit to the cinema, birthday parties were canceled or I didn’t feel like “for Corona” in a small group without the embrace, the so natural closeness.

Life seems tense, forced, somehow exhausting. Having a desire for whatever, being spontaneous, that doesn’t work with Corona in mind. Switching off while watching television is not even possible, the virus follows us through almost every program. At the latest when I report on the existential needs of café operators or the suffering and even dying of Covid 19 victims, the last bit of party cheer passes me by.

And a guilty conscience begins: why am I complaining, who has not yet infected and killed the virus, at all.

As a science journalist, I know why we have had to behave sensibly for months. I know the protective effect of the mask for others and for myself, I know the feeling of keeping my distance and running against virus-containing aerosols and why mass events are currently not possible. But who always wants to be sensible?

Younger people in particular want to spend time with their friends. Being young – also to feel young in older semesters – means that you play with the risk: sometimes drinking a little too much, sometimes partying a little too long, sometimes doing something forbidden.

It is also understandable that grandparents do not want to be protected without being asked, or feel abandoned or “locked up” when their grandchildren hardly ever come. And of course there is the impulse to take the 76-year-old mother in her arms and console her, overthrow the rules of distance, convince herself that nothing will happen. But that would be fatal.

After the pandemic of 1918 followed the “Roaring Twenties”

So what to do with the growing impulse to shake off the rules? The answer is: I look forward to what will come when we survive this dry spell.

A look at the history of pandemics shows what may come. The “Roaring Twenties” followed the 1918 flu epidemic, which caused an estimated 50 to 100 million more deaths than both world wars combined.

After two years in which the epidemic raged and, as today, people were forced to close schools and businesses, keep their distance and wear masks, the pent-up love for life broke through. After holding the breath, a collective sigh of relief went around the world.

The war and pandemic survivors wanted fun. The entertainment industry revived. In Berlin alone you could dance the sweat of fear with the Charleston and Foxtrot in 900 clubs, three times as many as now. Cinemas grew, cabarets drew crowds. The clothes became revealing. Carelessness followed the fulfillment of duty, the urge for closeness was experienced. The birth rate exploded worldwide.

Nowhere else is the need for fun built up during the corona crisis greater than in Berlin. Nowhere could their end be overly celebrated. In the most varied, most creative Berlin way. That will be great!

But one thing is clear: By suppressing the impulse to have fun today, we decide who is going to have the big party with us. And whether we will be there ourselves.