Formula 1 Grand Prix Live Stream Free Reddit, Watch F1 TV Coverage 4K Online

Taylor was shot multiple times and killed by police officers who entered her home in Kentucky in March. The case has been highlighted by worldwide anti-racism protests and the Black Lives Matter movement, which Hamilton is a vocal supporter of.

Hamilton said on Thursday he was expecting “a new ruling of some sort saying what we can and cannot do” in response to his actions in Mugello.

Revised guidance issued to drivers by the sport’s governing body states the top three finishers in the race “must remain attired only in their driving suits, ‘done up’ to the neck, not opened to the waist” throughout the podium ceremony and post-race interview procedure.

At the previous round in Mugello, Hamilton wore a T-shirt bearing the message “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor” while he was interviewed after the race and during his appearance on the podium.

“Lots of rules have been written for me over the years, that hasn’t stopped me. What I will do is just continue to try to work with Formula 1 and with the FIA to make sure the messaging is right.”

The pre-race end racism observance will continue at this weekend’s race. The procedure is the same as at previous rounds, and continues to include references to drivers “wearing their black coloured ‘end racism’ T-shirts”, which at Mugello Hamilton replaced with his Breonna Taylor shirt.

The guidance given to drivers concerning the observance has changed ahead of today’s Russian Grand Prix. Previously drivers were given a list of suggested gestures of support, including taking a knee, standing on the carpet and making a variety of gestures, or “anything else a driver may feel comfortable to do”. The latter has been removed in the guidance for today’s Russian Grand Prix.

From the driver on pole position being the least happy of the top three to a final podium place up for grabs, and from tricky track conditions to a big opportunity for movement at the start, we highlight five key things to keep an eye on in Sunday’s race at Sochi Autodrom…

The man on pole not in the best position

Hamilton starts first but has the track layout and strategy against him

You know it has been a strange qualifying session when the driver on pole is complaining about it being “horrible” and bemoaning his tyre strategy, while the team mate he comfortably beat – who lines up third – is confident about his chances.

Valtteri Bottas looked a real threat for pole position at a track he often goes well at but struggled in the final part of qualifying and ended up third on the grid, with Lewis Hamilton over half a second clear of Max Verstappen. But both Verstappen and Bottas managed to qualify on the medium tyre while Hamilton starts on softs after a dramatic Q2 where he needed a last-second attempt to advance (as you can see in the video below).

The softs are expected to fade much earlier, giving the two cars behind Hamilton a strategic advantage, and although the championship leader might get off the line better on softer rubber, the tow effect is big on the run to Turn 2 (but a bit more on that later) so the odds are stacked against him in the opening part of the race.