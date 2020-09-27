At age 80: Former Economy Minister Clement is dead – politics

Former Federal Minister of Economy and North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Wolfgang Clement has died. The 80-year-old died early Sunday morning at home in Bonn with the family in his bed, the family’s German news agency heard. The “Neue Westfälische” had reported earlier.

The SPD politician Clement was Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia from 1998 to 2002 and Federal Minister of Labor and Economy from 2002 to 2005, the so-called “Super Minister”. In the summer it became known that Clement had lung cancer. He leaves behind a wife and five daughters. Clement made his last political appearance in 2017 when Germany applied to the EU Medicines Agency. (dpa, teaspoon)