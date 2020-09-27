Checking the facts. Greta Thunberg asked the Chinese to stop using chopsticks? – Observer

On September 22, a viral Facebook post appeared targeting Greta Thunberg. The Swedish activist is accused of suggesting that “the Chinese stop eating with chopsticks to save hundreds of trees”. It reached 47,800 views and 1,600 shares. Besides being an old post, this is completely wrong.

For starters, the post does not cite any information, indicate sources or the date the Swedish activist made the statements. Then, in May this year, several similar publications, in different languages, were verified and denied by media such as Reuters. In the post it is also possible to find the supposed Chinese answer: “The Chinese woman advised Greta to go back to school, where she can learn that the chopsticks are made of bamboo, which is not a plant but a tree. . ” The UK news agency found no evidence to support the content of the viral post. Thunberg’s team confirmed to Reuters that the young Swede never made the statements.

In fact, this false accusation had already been broadcast via Twitter on January 14 of this year. Faktish, another fact-checking site, in this case Norwegian, found that the complaint was posted on Quora (an online forum) and then reposted in Russian on other blogs. In fact, the source of these bogus quotes is Chinese, as ThekDet, the Dutch fact-checker, confirmed in April this year as quoted by Reuters.

Also this year, Greta Thunberg publicly demonstrated her willingness to visit countries like China or Japan, without ever referring to the bamboo utensils used in Asian cuisine.

It is not true that Swedish activist Greta Thunberg suggested that the Chinese should stop using traditional Chinese sticks. The viral publication had already been refused this year by several international fact checkers. The Swedish activist’s team denied the contents of the message to Reuters.

Thus, according to the Observer classification system, this content is:

FALSE

In the Facebook classification system, this content is:

FALSE: Major content claims are factually inaccurate. Usually, this option matches “false” or “mostly false” classifications on fact checker websites.

Note: This content was selected by the Observer as part of a fact-checking partnership with Facebook.