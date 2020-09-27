Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Live Stream Free Reddit, TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Team News

How To Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Live Stream Free Reddit Online Watch EPL 2020 Tottenham Hotspur comes into a match that is scheduled to be the first of four in eight daysThis weekend brings the squad back home for a Premier League match against Newcastle United. Both sides sit on three points, with the visitors defeating West Ham before losing to Brighton. The Magpies have been busy in the League Cup as well, winning a couple ties to advance to the Fourth Round.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. BT

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TV: NBCSN (USA), Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

Streaming: NBC Sports (USA), Sky GO Extra (UK)

The two sides met in the third matchweek of last season as well, with Spurs disappointingly falling 0-1 at home in what may have been the beginning of the end for Mauricio Pochettino. In contrast, the return fixture was one of Tottenham’s better results after the restart, with Heung-Min Son opening the scoring before a Harry Kane brace to seal the 1-3 win.

Spurs will likely need to rely on these two yet again, as they have combined for seven goals and five assets over the last week. Both Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon are not yet ready to join the side, so the current squad must to fight through another match during this busy stretch.

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an unmoderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has shuffled his pack for Sunday’s Premier League match against Newcastle United.

Mourinho has to plan for three fixtures in five days but also being aware that his team have to beat Newcastle, a team who overcame Spurs at home last season.

The Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Chelsea is just two days away, with the Blues having an extra day to rest, and then another two days after that Spurs host Maccabi Haifa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Europa League play-off round.

Nevertheless, adding the success at Southampton to the list, Jose Mourinho has now witnessed his side record three successive wins in all competitions.

Although there will naturally be concerns regarding the development of his team, the Portuguese will be impressed with the character of his players at a time when the games continue to come thick and fast.

Spurs are having to rely on the contributions of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, who have scored eight of their last 10 goals since the beginning of the season.

However, with Gareth Bale still a few weeks away from making his debut, Mourinho will be delighted with the reaction from two players who are not used to competition for places.

Steve Bruce is hoping for the same reaction at Newcastle with the likes of Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson looking to hold down a place in the final third.

The presence of the former Bournemouth duo will have led to Miguel Almiron and Joelinton recognising that they are no longer guaranteed a spot in the starting lineup.

Although they netted three of Newcastle’s seven goals against Morecambe in the EFL Cup, they may have to bide their time before getting back into the side.

Despite his return to the starting lineup in midweek, Dele Alli is expected to drop back down to the replacements.

Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Eric Dier, Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura and Kane should all come back into the first XI.

Bale remains absent with a knee injury, but Sergio Reguilon make may the substitutes’ bench if he overcomes an ankle sprain.

Newcastle boss Bruce has cast doubt over the availability of Jamal Lewis and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Lewis suffered an eye injury during the closing stages against Brighton, while Saint-Maximin sustained an ankle problem during the same fixture.

Matt Ritchie could have to deputise at left-back.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies; Winks, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso; Moura, Kane, Son

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Ritchie; Hendrick, Shelvey, Hayden, Fraser; Carroll, Wilson

Newcastle are yet to pick up a point so far in this Premier League campaign with two defeats from two. Week one saw The Magpies fall 2-0 away at West Ham with a 3-0 loss at home to Brighton just a week later.

Steve Bruce’s side has seen better form in the Carabao Cup in between Premier League fixtures, however, with a 1-0 against Blackburn in the second round followed by the 7-0 thumping of League Two’s Morecambe this past Wednesday. Granted, these are games United would have been expected to win against lower-league opposition, but both could have posed potential banana skins given the poor league form.

It’s one win and one defeat so far for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Everton beat Spurs on home turf in gameweek one with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal being the difference-maker. A week later, Jose Mourinho’s side trounced Southampton 5-2 on the road with Son Heung-min shining scoring four goals in that game.

Spurs were awarded a bye to the fourth round in the Carabao Cup after opponents Leyton Orient had multiple players test positive for COVID-19. The team were still involved in mid-week cup games between Premier League fixtures, beating Bulgaria’s Lokomotiv Plovdiv and North Macedonia’s FK Shkëndija in the Europa League second and third qualifying rounds, respectively. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Tottenham vs Newcastle no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. Tottenham vs Newcastle: Where and when? All eyes will be on Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 2pm BST local time. That makes it a 9am ET / 6am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it’s an 11pm AEST start on Sunday night. Watch the Premier League online from outside your country We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle game, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked. That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there. VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.