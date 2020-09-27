Bottas emulates his first career victory in Sochi | Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas repeated this Sunday, in Sochi, during the 10th Russian Grand Prix of the season, the victory of 2017, as the Finn “had predicted” after securing third place on the starting grid, exactly the same position in which left for the first victory of his career, already with Mercedes.

Yes, Valtteri !!! ??

Bottas takes his second victory of 2020! ??????

Max Verstappen comes home second, Lewis Hamilton takes third # RussianGP ???? # F1 pic.twitter.com/IBqgTERm4q

– Formula 1 (@ F1) September 27, 2020

With Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Hamilton in second and third at the Russian Grand Prix, Bottas closed the gap for the lead, moving away from the Dutchman, adding 161 points (fastest lap), against Hamilton’s 205, with Verstappen to close the Drivers’ World Championship podium, with 128. After the Austrian Grand Prix, Bottas won for the second time in 2020, now holding nine career victories.

This time, Lewis Hamilton’s teammate was unable to take the lead from the start (in 2017, the Ferrari of Vettel and Räikkonën immediately passed), with the championship leader defending himself and retaining the leadership of a race which, Under normal conditions, this would have matched Hamilton’s 91st Formula 1 World Championship victory, which would equal Michael Schumacher as the top driver with the most Grand Prix wins.

However, when he violated the designated area for the repeat starts, Hamilton was investigated and penalized with a double penalty of five seconds, which he filled at the first pit stop … falling to 11th overall, 36 seconds from Bottas, that way. took the lead until the end.

Hamilton had even had a favorable start – after the forced change in strategy in qualifying, which had led him to start with soft tires – taking advantage of the safety car on the scene on the first lap.

A situation caused by the astute sketches of Carlos Sainz (McLaren) and Lance Stroll (Racing Point), used by Kevin Magnussen (Haas) to climb nine positions.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Notified of the penalty, which also included the removal of two points from the license, Hamilton attempted to make the biggest difference possible for Bottas and Verstappen before the tire change.

From there, Hamilton started a race in reverse, reaching third place without any problem, but with little leeway to try to attack Max Verstappen’s position and thus minimize losses.

continue reading