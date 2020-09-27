Marcelo responds to the American ambassador: “Portuguese representatives represent the decision” | Diplomacy

The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, responded this Sunday to the Ambassador of the United States of America (USA) in Lisbon, specifying that, “in Portugal, it is the representatives chosen by the Portuguese who decide to their destinations “.

The Lusa agency questioned the head of state on the statements of the American ambassador, George Glass, in an interview with Expresso, published in the Saturday edition, in which he defends that “Portugal must choose between its allies and the Chinese ”.

“It is an obvious question of principle that in Portugal those chosen by the Portuguese – and they alone – decide their destinations with respect for the Constitution and the law it embraces, such as international law,” said the president of the República, in a statement sent to the Lusa agency.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s statement comes a day after the head of Portuguese diplomacy, Augusto Santos Silva, responded to the US ambassador, lifted US pressure and asserted the autonomy of the Portuguese authorities in decision-making.

This morning, the Communist candidate for the presidency of the Republic had also signaled the silence of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, stressing that the role of a head of state also passes through the transmission of a clear message of national sovereignty.

