For the next summit with Merkel on Tuesday: countries do not signal a uniform line in the corona strategy – politics

There is no unified line for the next Prime Ministers Corona Summit with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). The Prime Ministers of Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony, Reiner Haseloff and Michael Kretschmer (both CDU) contradicted the demands for tightening the “Bild am Sonntag”. The municipalities, on the other hand, want a national maximum limit for participants in private parties.

The Robert Koch Institute sees private meetings as the main reason for the current increase in the number of infections.

The next federal state summit on Corona is scheduled for Tuesday. In the run-up to the politically binding uniform rules, the National Academy Leopoldina had demanded the increasing number of infections.

Haseloff, who recently deviated from a uniform course of the Länder, told “Bild am Sonntag” that “in Saxony-Anhalt we are going our own way”. The infections in his state would increase slightly, but they were still traceable. Therefore there is no reason for tightening.

Kretschmer: Volunteer instead of compulsion

Saxon Prime Minister Kretschmer told the newspaper he relied on voluntary action rather than coercion. “I count on the personal responsibility of the people who will and must behave in a more disciplined manner in the autumn.”

The number of new coronavirus infections has recently been repeatedly at more than 2,000 per day, after weeks of leveling off to less than 1,000 cases. On Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported fewer cases with 1,411 new infections, but this is likely due to not all health authorities reporting cases on Sunday.

RKI chairman Lothar Wieler confirmed the impression that many of the current corona infections in Germany can be traced back to private meetings. “At the moment, people are mainly infected in their private lives, ie at parties, weddings, funerals and also in church services,” he told “Welt am Sonntag”. The private sector “plays the leading role”.

In contrast, the infection risk at companies has not been that high so far, Wieler said. There have been very spectacular outbreaks, but not many. “Most companies seem to be managing the pandemic well.” So far, there are also few infections in stores, the RKI boss said. There are now some outbreaks in schools. This must be properly analyzed.

Due to the many corona infections at private events, there has recently been noisy advocacy of stricter participant limits. The spokeswoman for the health policy of the SPD faction, Sabine Dittmar, called for a national upper limit of 50 participants in the radio station NDR Info. “That’s a number health officials can still keep track of, and that’s key to controlling the spread of infection,” she said.

The Minister of Health of North Rhine-Westphalia, Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU), announced in the “Welt am Sonntag” that the protection regulation in his state would be tightened with a view to private parties on October 1. Celebrations with more than 50 guests in rented rooms would then have to be notified to the health department with a full guest list two weeks in advance. Celebrations in private rooms should be excluded from this.

The Association of Cities and Municipalities agreed to the requirement for a maximum of 50 participants in private celebrations. He also called for nationwide tightening of the mask requirement. Wearing should be mandatory wherever the distance in public space cannot be maintained, according to CEO Gerd Landsberg in the newspapers of the Funke media group (monthly editions). This can affect Christmas markets or busy places and places where the critical limit of 50 new infections per week and 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded. (AFP)