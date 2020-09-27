UK government wants more ‘conservative and pragmatic’ public television | Brexit

The UK government is bracing for major changes in broadcasting in the country, with the Prime Minister handing over the top posts of the BBC and Ofcom, the broadcasting regulator, to well-known ‘Brexit’ supporters.

According to the British press, Boris Johnson has invited Charles Moore, former director of the Daily Telegraph and biographer of Margaret Thatcher, to take over the chairmanship of the BBC’s board.

Boris Johnson wants to end the BBC as we know it

At Ofcom, the government leader wants Paul Dacre, former director of the Daily Mail, to be chairman of the board, replacing Terence Burns, who resigns at the end of the year.

The UK press is talking about changes that will create a conservative revolution in UK broadcasting. Moore criticizes broadcasting fees that help fund public television, having publicly condemned the criminalization of those who refuse to pay. And he was even fined in 2010 for refusing to do so.

For Tory MP Steve Baker, speaking to Sky News, these changes will lead to more “conservative and pragmatic” news coverage on UK television. “They are conservative and can begin to look at how the media works and make sure there is some impartiality.”

The Conservative Party has considered for some time that the BBC has not treated the government fairly, taking a partial and overly critical stance on executive actions and ‘Brexit’.

“In my opinion, I can assure you that time and again I felt in interviews that there was a consensus on the broadcaster’s side against moderate and majority conservatism,” Baker added.

For the Labor Party, what Boris Johnson and the Tories are doing is “interfering with an open nomination process,” Jo Stevens, shadow Minister of Culture for the Labor Party, told Sky News.

“Why is the government concerned and interfering in the open nomination processes of the BBC and Ofcom leadership, independent senior civil service positions with high salaries?” Stevens asked. “The idea of ​​announcing the appointments before the process actually takes place is a bit strange and I think people should be asking what the government’s priorities really are,” he added.

The BBC’s statutes state that the chairman of the board of directors of the company must be chosen through a “fair and open competition”, but the truth is that in practice it is left to the discretion of the Prime Minister. minister.

It has been known for many months that the British Prime Minister was dissatisfied with the way the BBC was functioning and that the idea of ​​making the BBC a broadcaster inspired by the Fox News model was championed by Dominic Cummings, Chief Advisor and Advisor and Johnson strategist. communication campaign in defense of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

