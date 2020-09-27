Covid-19: Restaurants ask local authorities for permission to cover terraces in winter | Restoration

The PRO.VAR catering association sent this Sunday, September 27 an urgent request to all town halls to authorize the use of “covered terraces” in order to be able to face winter weather conditions in the fight against covid-19.

PRO.VAR addressed urgent requests to the “308 municipal councils, to allow the use of“ covered terraces ””, and to the government a “request to strengthen the inspection of catering establishments within the framework of covid-19” , advanced to Lusa the president of the association, Daniel Serra.

Covid-19: what to expect from the first winter of the pandemic

“The return of winter, in the context of the pandemic, has added problems to the catering sector, the growth in the number of infected people and the obstacle to the use of terraces, due to climatic problems, a halves the capacity of spaces and puts an entire sector under pressure, “observed the manager, saying he believes that the coverage of the esplanades can mitigate the” risk of failure of customers “and” restaurants “.

Daniel Serra said that the restaurant industry cannot ignore that in recent days “there have been episodes of non-compliance” which have put people at risk and affected confidence “, and for that reason PRO. VAR calls for “no effort to be spared” and calls on the government and city councils to seek “to strengthen the inspection on the ground”.

“It is imperative that solutions be found so that the restaurant operates in maximum safety, protecting public health and having, in turn, viability”, he defends.

PRO.VAR – Promote and Innovate National Catering is an association of restaurants born in December 2014 as an organization of “modern and innovative character, which aims to assume the legal figure of an association in order to promote, innovate and defend the specific catering sector, developing and planning its activities according to modern guidelines, ”reads the official website.

As a mission, he says he intends to take on a complementary role and not to compete with associations in the sector.

The covid-19 pandemic has already killed at least 993,438 people and around 32.6 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 1,944 people have died of 72,939 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.

The disease is spread by a new coronavirus detected in late December in Wuhan, a city in central China.

