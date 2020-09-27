Covid-19 in Portugal: there are 665 new infections and nine additional deaths | Coronavirus

This Sunday, Portugal surpassed 73,500 confirmed cases of covid-19, totaling 73,604. Yet new cases have fallen from the universe of more than 800 seen in the previous two, now standing at 665, the most low number of new infections in five days. There are 24,004 active cases, 389 more than on Saturday.

Also according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate General of Health, Portugal recorded this Sunday nine other deaths from covid-19. The total number of deaths is therefore currently 1953 (984 men and 969 women). The case fatality rate remains at 2.7%. As for the total number of confirmed infections, 33,371 involved men and 40,233 women.

The number of people recovering is 47,647, or 267 more than in the previous bulletin. There are still 44,274 contacts under surveillance, 691 more than what has been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Regarding admissions, there are currently 635, 20 more than the day before. Of those, 89 are in intensive care units, four more than in the past 24 hours.

Among women, the age group in which the greatest number of cases are recorded is between 40 and 49 years, with 6,563 cases. Among men, it is in the 30 to 39 age group, with 5,747. The highest number of deaths to date has occurred among those over 80, both among men (576) than in women (730).

Lisbon and the North with almost the same number of new infections

Lisbon and the Tagus Valley continue to concentrate more cases and new cases – a total of 37,628 confirmed infections, or 252 more recorded in the last 24 hours. The region has 753 deaths, five more than Saturday’s data.

However, the North has the highest number of deaths to date – 881, two more deaths than in previous data. This region has a total of 26,407 cases of infection with the new coronavirus, an increase of 246 in the last 24 hours.

The Center follows, with a total of 6,017 cases, including 70 new ones. As for the deaths, there are 262, plus two deaths on the last day.

The Algarve has 1,581 confirmed cases, an increase of 38 according to the latest data. No deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, it maintains a total of 19 deaths.

As for Alentejo, there have also been no deaths in the past 24 hours, with the number of deaths remaining at 23. The total number of confirmed cases in this region of the country is currently 1,487, or 55 new cases.

In the Azores there are 267 confirmed infections, one more in the last 24 hours. No deaths in the last 24 hours, there have been 15 deaths to date. As for Madeira, there is no death for the moment. There are a total of 217 new cases, three more than yesterday.

