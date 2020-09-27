Mourinho, the ‘little magpie’ who stumbled against Newcastle but never forgot Bobby Robson – Observe

José Mourinho and Tottenham knocked out Lokomotiv Plovdiv from the Europa League last week, beat Southampton the following weekend, sent Shkëndija out last Thursday and this Sunday they returned to London to host Newcastle. Based on three consecutive wins, everything seemed to be going well for the Portuguese manager – but the strong winds were coming from far away from the UK border.

At a TELMEX Telcel foundation conference in Mexico, Iker Casillas spoke about the relationship – or lack thereof – he had with José Mourinho when the coach was at Real Madrid, when the Spain international even spoke to him. lost his title against Adán, goalkeeper who is currently at Sporting.

“We were two people who did well for a year and a half, but the following year we had gaps, which was normal between the captain and the coach. That’s not to say he’s more than the coach, but the captain has to talk to him pretty much every day and the relationship wears off. José Mourinho thought that I was not at the level of another teammate or, adding to that, that our relationship was not so good and it was much easier for him to choose between one or the other. It was a more personal matter, ”explained the former FC Porto player, who later revealed that he had decided“ to have no relationship ”with the coach.

“I didn’t like the things I saw and he picked another teammate. This last situation reached me much more mature, at the age of 33. You look at the club, you try not to create more controversy than there was and, well, I would do the same thing I did back then and I think it wasn’t bad, ”Casillas guaranteed, pointing out that the relationship between the two is cordial at the moment. “There are a lot of things that people don’t see but I have a good relationship with him. Since then, we have seen each other several times and we had beautiful words. It’s not about continuing to hold a grudge, everyone was looking for the best for the team, ”said the Spaniard.

Now, after a story has been revealed about one of the most troubled chapters of José Mourinho’s career, his time at Real Madrid, Tottenham have welcomed Newcastle to London. The Portuguese coach launched Lo Celso, Lucas Moura and Son, backed by Winks and Højbjerg at the back, and brought Harry Kane back into the starting XI, after the England striker was slightly spared in the engagement European in Macedonia. Reguilón, a left-back who arrived last week from Sevilla, was on the bench and was already an option for Mourinho.

The meeting with Newcastle was still special: as the Portuguese coach himself acknowledged in the preview, recalling that he has a connection with the club thanks to Bobby Robson, who coached the club at the end of his career and whose assistant has been for several years. . “I feel a connection with the club because of Mr. Robson, it’s that simple. He had a great passion for Newcastle and the region, Durham. They were in his heart. So, through him, I became a bit pie, ”he explained, between a few smiles, later acknowledging that there was the possibility of accompanying Robson to the English club, even if he decided to start his solo career right away. “At that time, I was already starting to look in a different direction. Mr. Robson always knew that I wanted to give him everything he had but that at the same time he had his eyes in a different direction. But yes, there was this possibility, ”concluded Mourinho.

On the pitch, and in a first half in which the spurs were visibly superior and much more team-up than Newcastle, Tottenham ended up opening the scoring before the initial half hour was fulfilled: Lucas Moura appeared at the far post to deflect, after a cross from Kane on the opposite side, and put Mourinho’s team to win (25 ′). At half-time, the coach took out Son and started Bergwijn, already thinking of Thursday’s game against Macabbi Haifa in the Europa League qualifiers, and Tottenham seemed to want to numb the game slightly to manage the advantage.

Newcastle improved slightly, had more ball and spent more time in the opposing midfield but never managed to create chances. Mourinho threw Ndombele and Lamela in the places of Lo Celso and Lucas Moura, without any creativity to reinforce the combativeness, Tottenham did not reach the second goal and ended up being betrayed by a penalty committed by Eric Dier in the discounts. During the conversion, Callum Wilson scored Newcastle’s first goal for the spurs in over 600 minutes and stole the victory from Mourinho’s team (90 + 7 ′).

The Portuguese coach shot into the dressing room as soon as the ball entered the goal, missed the end of the game – which went almost immediately – and ended up failing to win, interrupting the three-game winning streak between the Premier League and Europa League. Mourinho hasn’t forgotten Bobby Robson and revealed a special connection to Newcastle but ended up not smiling when meeting the Magpies.