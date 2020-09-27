Napoli vs Genoa Live Stream, Reddit Free, Team News, Prediction Watch Online

Everything you need to know about Napoli vs Genoa Live Stream For Free Online HD live Reddit Premier League 2020 game against Napoli vs Genoa.Former striking duo guests for Leicester matchday show WHEN AND WHERE City welcome the table-topping Foxes to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday 27 September, with kick-off at 16:30 (UK).

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, whilst BBC Radio Manchester will provide live audio commentary.

You can also follow all the action in our Matchday Centre here on mancity.com and on Twitter: @ManCity, whilst a full-match replay will be available to watch on CITY+ within 24 hours of the final whistle.

Fans living abroad should check out our global TV listings to find out how you can tune in wherever you are in the world.

TEAM NEWS

Injury rules Sergio Aguero (knee), Joao Cancelo (foot) and Bernardo Silva (muscular) out of this game, whilst Oleksandr Zinchenko (muscular) is also expected to miss out.

Ilkay Gundogan continues to self-isolate due to COVID-19, though it remains to be seen whether Aymeric Laporte will be fit enough after his bout with the virus.

Nicolas Otamendi is also a doubt after missing the Bournemouth game with what Pep Guardiola described as ‘niggles’.

Leicester will be without full-back Ricardo Pereira (knee), centre-half Filip Benkovic (hip) and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

How to stream Napoli vs Genoa live in the US

MENS TEAM

On this day: Foden off the mark and City land first FAWSL title

PEP

GUARDIOLA

PREVIEW

“Leicester have exceptional players up front and in the middle. We know it. We know how tough it will be.

“They are leading the Premier League right now. It will be incredibly tough, we know that. It is always difficult and it will be no exception.

“We play at home. I see the team really well in terms of happiness. The young players help us a lot and we move forward.”

How to stream Napoli vs Genoa live in the UK

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett

Fourth official: Craig Pawson

VAR: David Coote

Assistant VAR: Simon Long

Play Video

WATCH: Leicester 0-1 City: Brief highlights

MENS TEAM

Lescott hails Foden’s football brain

LAST MEETING

City won 1-0 at the King Power Stadium in February.

Gabriel Jesus was the scorer, coming off the bench to calmly convert the winner in the 80th minute after a good run from Riyad Mahrez.

Earlier, Jamie Vardy had seen a strike bounce back off the post, whilst Kasper Schmeichel saved Sergio Aguero’s penalty, which was awarded when Dennis Praet blocked Ilkay Gundogan’s effort with his arm.

How to stream Napoli vs Genoa live in the CA

FORM GUIDE

It is two wins from two for City this season, having beaten Wolves 3-1 before edging Bournemouth out in the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 victory.

Since the Premier League restart in June, we have won 12 of our 16 matches in all competitions.

Leicester sit top of the Premier League table having won both of their first two fixtures.

There have been plenty of goals, too. They beat West Bromwich Albion 3-0 on the opening day and followed that up with a 4-2 win over Burnley.

How to stream Napoli vs Genoa live in the NZ

However, the Foxes come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the League Cup.

Manchester City are back in Premier League action with their first home game of the new season against Leicester City.

City beat Wolves in their first fixture on Monday before a young side overcame Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Thursday. Now, the quick turnaround of fixtures continues with the visit of 2016 Premier League champions Leicester, who could go top of the table with a win today.

Pep Guardiola was dealt a blow with the injury to Gabriel Jesus on Monday, with the Brazilian out for a month and Sergio Aguero still unavailable. That leaves no fit senior striker, meaning City will have to play someone out of position or call on youngster Liam Delap again.

How to stream Napoli vs Genoa live in the Australia

Guardiola said he only has 13 fit players for today’s game, limiting his options, but Nathan Ake and Fernandinho should return to the starting line up after sitting out the Bournemouth game.

Injury worries easing slightly

City’s injury and Covid plight is clearly easing a little, with Zinchenko and Laporte both back on the bench – they seem likely to figure at Burnley in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The Blues also go with the double pivot of Fernandinho and Rodri which worked so well at Wolves last week, meaning Kevin De Bruyne is the sole attacking midfielder and the back four is unchanged.

Liam Delap is on the bench again, and he seems likely to get another outing at Turf Moor, too.