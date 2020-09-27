Before or after the debate on television – Observe

US President Donald Trump on Sunday asked his Democratic opponent in the White House race, Joe Biden, to take a doping test before or after their first televised debate on Tuesday.

“Their performances in debates have been inconsistent like never before, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused these discrepancies, “wrote the Republican candidate on Twitter, late in the polls for the presidential election of November 3 in the United States.

In addition, Donald Trump has said he would agree “naturally” to undergo the same test.

In the November 3 presidential election, Donald Trump will face Joe Biden, who continues to lead the polls, although the lead over Trump in critical states has been shortened. Joe Biden still emerges as a favorite in states like Florida, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, but in those countries the edge over Donald Trump wanes when the election is just over a month away.

