Schalke 04 dismisses his coach for a second loss | Soccer

The American David Wagner left this Sunday the technical command of Schalke 04, team of the Portuguese international Gonçalo Paciência, because of the bad results, informed the club of the German League.

The defeat (3-1) at the reception of Werder Bremen, counting for the second round of the Bundesliga, was the last straw after the disastrous game of the first round, in which the Ruhr club were beaten 8-0. for Bayern Munich.

“We were hoping to reverse the situation with David Wagner. Unfortunately, during the first two matches, we did not have the performance, nor the expected results ”, explained the sporting director of Schalke 04, Jochen Schneider.

Wagner arrived at Schalke last season from Huddersfield, England, but the 18 straight games without a win, combined with the 11 goals conceded in those two encounters, dictated the departure of the bottom-ranked club.

