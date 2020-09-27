Bayern Munich hit by Hoffenheim | Soccer

Hoffenheim interrupted this Sunday in a burst and abruptly, a series of 23 consecutive victories for Bayern Munich, who totaled 32 matches without losing … until giving up unexpectedly by 4-1, in a second round match of the German championship.

The formation led by Hans-Dieter Flick, who snatched the European Super Cup Thursday, with a 2-1 victory against Sevilla, added the last draw (0-0) on February 9, 2020, against Leipzig.

In the first five leagues, Bayern Munich’s 23 consecutive victories in all competitions remain a record. To find the last defeat, we have to go back to December 7, 2019, the day the Bavarians lost 2-1 in the stronghold of Borussia Mönchengladbach, for the 14th round of the Bundesliga.

Regarding the figures of the defeat, it is the heaviest of the “era” Flick, since the 5-1 suffered in the stronghold of Eintrach Frankfurt, on November 2, 2019, was still under the orders of the Croatian Nico Kovac, dismissed following this debacle.

In Hoffenheim, Bayern, with several losses in the eleven, like Lewandowski or Goretzka, due to the wear and tear of the game with the Andalusians, began to lose in the 16th minute, in a corner concluded on a header from Bosnian defender Ermin Bicakcic.

The scenario became more worrying when the Israeli Munas Dabbur (24th), face to face with Neuer, “kicked” the ball over the goalkeeper.

Joshua Kimmich (36th), assisted by Müller, shortened the distances even before resting. But, in the second part, an “encore” from Croatian Andrej Kramaric (77 and 90 + 2 ‘, GP) sealed the rout.

With six points in two matches, Hoffenheim takes the lead in the competition, tied with Augsburg. The Bavarians are sixth with three.

