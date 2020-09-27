Guardiola had said that “nobody wants to know the players”. In the end, City were beaten by Leicester with a hat trick from Vardy & ndash …

Guardiola had warned: “Nobody wants to know the players”. In the preview of the reception at Leicester, the Spanish coach criticized the intense schedule of the teams present in European competitions, recalled that the most important must be the protection of the players and guaranteed that he did not no more than 13 options for this Sunday’s game – this after Gabriel Jesus was the most recent name in the already large field of injuries.

“Nobody wants to know the players, only the business matters. It’s not just City, it’s for all clubs and countries. Everyone – the Premier League, UEFA – stands up for their business and their position. The players have had two weeks of preseason and are now scheduled to play every three days for 11 months. I realize this is a special time for everyone – restaurants, theaters, cinemas, museums, everyone is struggling. But you have to see things. Three players came back injured from the national teams, we couldn’t control that. They played two games in four days with almost no preparation. They’re not machines, ”Guardiola said at the press conference ahead of Brendan Rodgers’ side.

In total, Manchester City have eight matches until the end of October: six between the Premier League and the League Cup and two more, yet to be decided, for the group stage of the Champions League. And counting also, the citizens now have seven injured players, all of whom could easily start, between Gabriel Jesus (at three weeks), Agüero (two months older) and Bernardo Silva, João Cancelo, Zinchenko, Laporte and Gündoğan.

And almost on purpose, to prove Guardiola right, Manchester City ended up being beaten entirely by Etihad by Leicester on Saturday. The citizens even started to win, thanks to an early goal from Mahrez (4 ′), but soon everything started to fall: Jamie Vardy equalized from a penalty in the first half (37 ′), putting Leicester in second (54th) ) ′) And finished the treble again from the penalty spot (58 ′). James Maddison (77 ′) and Tielemans (88 ′) added to the roster and Nathan Aké, in the middle, reduced the handicap for City (84 ′), closing the accounts at 2-5.

Following the victory in the opener against Wolves, in which the team immediately left signs of not being in the best time, Manchester City fell with a crash against Leicester and are showing no signs of any big revivals : in the middle, they will be more than intense, with several injured players and a coach who seems unmotivated.