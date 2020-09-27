Bayern crash in Hoffenheim, end 23-game winning streak without losing – Watch

This Sunday, Bayern Munich ended a streak of 23 consecutive wins and 32 games without losing in their crash at Hoffenheim, where they conceded 4-1, in the second round of the German football championship.

The formation led by Hans-Dieter Flick, who snatched the European Super Cup on Thursday, with a 2-1 victory against Sevilla, after extra time, had added the last draw (0-0) on February 9, 2000, to the reception at RB Leipzig.

In the first five leagues, Bayern Munich’s 23 consecutive victories in all competitions are a record.

To find the last defeat, you have to go back to December 7, 2019, when the Bavarians lost 2-1 in the stronghold of Borussia Mönchengladbach, for the 14th round of the Bundesliga 2019/20 – after that they had 31 wins and a tie.

Regarding the numbers of the defeat, it is the heaviest of the Flick era, since the 5-1 suffered in the stronghold of Eintrach Frankfurt, on November 2, 2019, was still under the command of the Croatian Nico Kovac, who has been fired. at once.

This Sunday, in Hoffenheim, Bayern, with several losses in the eleven due to the wear and tear of the game with the Andalusians, like Lewandowski or Goretzka, lost after 16 minutes, against the good head of the Bosnian defender Ermin Bicakcic, after a corner.

The scenario became more worrying when the Israeli Munas Dabbur (24 minutes), face to face with Neuer, hit the ball ‘over the keeper.

Joshua Kimmich (36 ′), assisted by Müller, shortened the distances even before the rest time, but in the second part, a Croatian double from Andrej Kramaric (77 and 90 + 2), the last penalty, sealed the rout.

With six points in two matches, Hoffenheim takes the lead in the competition, tied with Augsburg, and Friborg, which plays this Sunday with Wolfsburg, can also reach the top of the standings. The Bavarians are sixth with three.