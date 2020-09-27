Biden accuses Trump of appointing Supreme Court justice to eliminate Obamacare – Observer

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden on Sunday accused President Donald Trump of wanting to place a conservative judge on the United States Supreme Court in order to eliminate Obamacare health insurance in the event of a pandemic.

Biden again asked the Senate not to rule until the November 3 presidential election on the selection of Amy Coney Barrett for the seat left by Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week.

“Never in the history of our country has a Supreme Court justice been appointed and placed in a presidential election,” Biden said at a press conference in Wilmington, his hometown of Delaware.

In several states, the vote for the election of the next American president has already started.

“President Trump has been trying for four years to get rid of the Affordable Care Act,” Biden added of former President Barack Obama’s executive order that created the so-called Obamacare when Biden was vice president.

“Today, this administration believes it has suddenly found an opening with the tragic death of Judge Ginsburg,” he added.

Biden recalled that the world is going through its worst health crisis of the last century and, despite this, “the Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to repeal the affordable care law.”

A fervent Catholic who worked with former Conservative Judge Antonin Scalia, Chicago’s 7th Circuit Court of Appeal, Barrett was “deeply honored” by Trump’s confidence in a ceremony in the gardens of the White House .

Barrett will have been on the list of possible nominees in 2018, when Trump picked Brett Kavanaugh to replace Anthony Kennedy.

At 48, if confirmed, Barrett will be the youngest judge on the U.S. Supreme Court, where the Nine Elements can remain for life.

Republican senators will do everything now to get Barrett’s confirmation in the Senate, which they dominate, as quickly as possible before the November 3 presidential election, protecting the conservative gains of the federal justice system before a possible change of power.

Trump, for his part, is hoping that the appointment of the Catholic judge will bring him electoral gains in the fight with Democrat Joe Biden for the occupation of the White House.

To be confirmed, Barrett will be the sixth of nine Supreme Court members to be appointed by a Republican president, and the third in Trump’s term.