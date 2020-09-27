Police arrested 200 people during protest against Lukashenko – Observer

Belarusian police arrested around 200 people on Sunday during a protest in Minsk that brought together tens of thousands of participants opposed to the presidency of Alexander Lukachencko, AFP reported.

Belarusian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Tchemodanova told the French agency that “around 200” people were arrested today, after police questioned 150 other people on Saturday protesting against the Lukashenko’s presidency in the capital Beilorrusa.

Since the presidential elections, which took place on August 9, the country has been the scene of demonstrations which, every Sunday, bring together tens of thousands of people to contest the election, which they describe as fraudulent, in which Lukashenko has won his sixth term.

As usual, police charged the protesters with tear gas in Gomel, the country’s second largest city, and stun grenades in the town of Mogilev.

In Minsk, streets and metro stations were closed, and authorities used armored vehicles.

Also in the Belarusian capital, next to the presidential residence, the Independence Palace, barriers have been erected and police control reinforced.

The Central Election Commission approved Lukashenko’s victory, with 80.1% of the vote, against 10% of its biggest opponent, Svetlana Tikanovskaia, who considers the vote to be fraudulent.

The United States and the European Union do not recognize the presidency of Lukashenko, who, despite the heated demonstrations that have taken place every week since August 9 and the international position, took office this week. Svetlana Tikanovskaia has been in exile in Lithuania since August.