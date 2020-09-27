Brayan Riascos wins the Nacional against Farense | National football

On Sunday, Nacional won their first triumph in the 2020/21 edition of the Portuguese 1st Football League, beating Farense 1-0 away, in a clash between promoted teams, of the second round of the competition.

At Estádio Algarve, home to the Algarve, a goal by Colombian Brayan Riascos, 58 minutes, sealed the triumph of the islanders, who in the first round had drawn three at the reception at Boavista.

In the standings, Nacional added four points, temporarily isolating themselves in fourth place, while Farense, who lost 2-0 at Moreirense’s pitch, remained at zero, along with four other teams.

