Checking the facts. 80% of Muslims residing in Europe receive social support and refuse to work? – Observer

At least since 2013, a publication has circulated on social networks according to which “80% of Muslims living in Europe live on social assistance” and refuse “to work”. The same information can be found in several languages, such as English or Castilian, and more recently in Portuguese. Despite its popularity on Facebook and other social networks, it has no real basis, as we will see below.

The Portuguese version does not mention any source, but some of the versions in other languages ​​do. In these, the phrase is attributed to an Egyptian researcher named Ali And Al-Aal, who reported this information to Lebanese Mayadeen TV. On some websites where the same information has been shared, Al-Aal’s alleged statements are used to support texts that seek to show that Muslims seek to live off the benefits granted by various European states.

It is precisely in this perspective that the data allegedly provided by the Egyptian researcher are used by the British National Party, a far-right party that is racist and openly against multiculturalism, which he considers “destructive” and “inhuman”. , as mentioned in an article published on its website, on which Ali And Al-Aal is quoted.

According to the Spanish fact-checking site Newtral, which evaluated the same information in its Castilian version, the sentence in question was not uttered by Al-Aal, but by a Swedish-Algerian TV presenter named Yahya Abu Zakariya, who interviewed the investigator in October 2012 for an Algerian television channel.

The interview is available online (with English subtitles and partial transcript) on the website of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), which regularly shares tunes from Arabic TV channels translated into English, as well as on Youtube ( in the MEMRI translation).

The footage shows the anchor saying that in Europe there are 50 million Muslims and that “80% of these Muslims [que vivem no ocidente] they are beggars who live on Western social assistance. In other words, Europeans pay taxes and the state gives Muslims money to buy food ”. Ali And Al-Aal disagrees with Zakariya’s words and says he does not understand his statements.

[Entrevista Yahya Abu Zakariya, na tradução da MEMRI:]

Although the phrase was actually spoken by someone, even though that person is Yahya Abu Zakariya and not Ali and Al-Aal as is generally stated, there are several issues with its content. Firstly, because there is no official study carried out in Europe on the employment situation of different religious groups. In response to questions posed by Newtral, Eurostat, the statistical institute of the European Union, clarified that it does not conduct studies on this type of group.

In Portugal, a survey on the website of the National Institute of Statistics quickly concludes that a study based on the religion of the inhabitants of the country has never been carried out. Even with regard to immigrants (according to the Pew Research Center, the main cause of the increase in the number of Muslims in Europe between 2010 and 2016 was migration for academic or professional reasons), the information available relates to aspects such as nationality, age group or legal framework. Also in Spain, studies of this type are not carried out.

Likewise, there is no customary granting of social assistance based on religious beliefs. In Portugal, the social inclusion income (RSI), intended for those living in need, targets “people or families who need support for better social and professional integration, who are in a situation of extreme poverty and which comply with the other conditions of attribution ”.

Access to the RSI depends, as explained on the Social Security website, on the value of movable property, which cannot exceed 26,145.60 euros, or 60 times the value of the social assistance index. The beneficiary must have a legal residence in Portugal, be able to be a citizen of the European Union, of another country (provided they have lived in Portugal for at least one year) or of a person with refugee status . Social security says nothing about religion.

It is also not true that there are 50 million Muslims in Europe, as the TV host said. According to a study by the Pew Research Center, a non-partisan center based in Washington DC, in 2016, 25.8 million Muslims resided in Europe, which corresponded to about 5% of the total population of the European continent. The number of Muslims in Europe has gradually increased and the center estimated at the time that by 2050 it could reach 11.2%, depending on the level of migration.

It is not true that 80% of Muslims in Europe live on social assistance offered by the state, as there is no data to refer to this figure. European statistical centers, including the European Union’s Eurostat, do not conduct demographic surveys on the basis of their religious beliefs. In Portugal there are no such statistics either.

The information comes from an interview conducted by the Swedish-Algerian television presenter with an Egyptian researcher named Ali And Al-Aal, to whom the phrase was wrongly attributed.

