Milan beat Crotone before facing Rio Ave | Soccer

AC Milan won this Sunday, 0-2, at the home of Crotone while Napoli struggled against Genoa (6-0), in the second round of the Italian League, after only two with victories in top of the table.

Before visiting Rio Ave, to compete in the play-offs to advance to the Europa League group stage next Thursday, the Milanese beat the recently promoted Crotone, who had Pedro Pereira on the pitch until the 72nd minute.

The goals of the Ivorian Franck Kessié (45 + 2 ‘gp) and the Spanish “reinforcement” Brahim Díaz (50’) built a peaceful triumph for the “Rossoneri”, in a match at low pace, in which Rafael Leão has played the last minute.

With this result, AC Milan returns to the top of the standings, with six points, four goals scored and none conceded, alongside Napoli, who applied the “six plateau” to the Genoese, reaching the eight goals scored, without having any. suffered none.

With Mário Rui on the bench, Gennaro Gattuso’s side continued their victory over Parma (2-0) in the first round, but at halftime they only won 1-0, with a goal from Mexican Lozano (10th).

In the complementary phase, a handful of goals arrived: when Lozano “scored” (65 ‘), the Polish Zielinski (46’) and the Belgian Mertens (57 ‘) had already scored, with the Macedonian Elmas (69’) and Politano (72 ‘) to close the count.

