Two houses confined to Castelo de Vide after two employees test positive for covid | Coronavirus

Two houses confined to Castelo de Vide after two employees test positive for covid

Two retirement homes in Castelo de Vide (Portalegre) are contained, after two employees tested positive for covid-19, with 12 active cases in the municipality, António Pita, the city’s mayor, said on Sunday.

“For now everything is fine, a large part (home users) has already been tested, we continue to wait for the result of more tests. Users and employees are confined, ”he said.

According to the mayor, the João Palmeiro Novo hostel and the Convento de São Francisco hostel, both belonging to the Nossa Senhora da Esperança Foundation “comply with the rules” indicated by the Social Security which also follows this case.

In a statement published on Saturday on the page of the municipality of Castelo de Vide on the social network Facebook, it is explained that Social Security “follows” the evolution of the process, in a “very proactive and competent” way, granting “l ‘attention needed’ At a private social solidarity institution, where two employees tested positive.

In another note published this Sunday, on the same social network, the municipality explains that people who test positive end up with “mild symptoms and / or asymptomatic, not inspiring particular health care”.

