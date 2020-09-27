Sporting wins the championship | Soccer

After seeing their championship debut postponed due to a covid-19 epidemic, Sporting entered this Sunday to win in I Liga, a 0-2 in the Paços de Ferreira peloton in play counting for the second tower.

Still without seven players and without Rúben Amorim on the bench (still in quarantine), and guided from the bench by Emanuel Ferro, the “lions” entered the field with exactly the same team they presented last Thursday against Aberdeen, have two recovered from the infection in the bank. Nuno Santos and Eduardo Quaresma.

Sporting took the lead in 23 ‘. Tiago Tomás, who repeated the title in the first game, got a shot from outside the box, the ball hitting Eustáquio and, later, in the arm of Douglas Tanque. Referee Fábio Veríssimo scored a penalty, a decision much contested by coach Pacense Pepa, and, in the penalty conversion, Jovane Cabral scored the ‘lions’ first goal in the match and in the league.

In the second half, at 63 ‘, the “lions” increased the advantage. Nuno Mendes, one of the best on the pitch, made a perfect cross for Feddal, who in turn sent the ball to his defending partner Sebastian Coates headed down Jordi Martins’ goal.

