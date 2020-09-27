Guy Leschziner: “Our modern way of life is not conducive to a good night’s sleep” | Interview

British neurologist Guy Leschziner has realized for years in his patients that not everyone is “lucky” to get a peaceful night’s sleep. And with some very bizarre cases – because it is these extreme cases that help to understand the less serious: a sleepwalking patient who drives the car and motorbike to sleep; a man who tries to have sex with his partner while he is sleeping; a young woman suffering from sleep paralysis and nocturnal hallucinations; father of two young children with narcolepsy who loses strength in his muscles every time he tells a joke. All these cases are reported in the book The Night Brain – Nightmares, Neuroscience and the Secret World of Sleep, recently published in Portugal by the publisher Vogais, which draws on the literature of Oliver Sacks to explain how these sleep disorders occur, what causes them, and how they affect the lives of each of these people (sometimes becoming almost disabling).

continue reading