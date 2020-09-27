Sinner’s first “sin” in Paris | Sneakers

Jannick Sinner is the first tennis player to win a match under the new closed roof of the Philippe Chatrier court, on the same occasion that he made his debut in the imposing “central” of the French stadium. The 19-year-old Italian did not blame the slowness of the playing conditions, caused by the very bad weather that hit Paris, to put all his technical quality on the court and win the accredited David Goffin, currently 12th in the global hierarchy.

Despite adversities, Sinner (74) signed 23 winners to overtake his friend and frequent training partner, in a game that was all but decided when he added 11 consecutive games, between 5-5 to 3-0 in the third set, before closing, with the partial 7-5, 6-0 and 6-3. Sinner had already left anonymity last year, during which he rose from 553rd to 78th place in the standings and concluded with triumph in the Next Gen ATP Finals.

Another young man on the rise, Sébastien Korda (211th) added three victories by qualifying his first in the Grand Slam final, eliminating the experienced Andreas Seppi (97th), 16 years older, 6-2 4-6, 6 -3 and 6-3. His father, Petr Korda, former world number two, also won his first Grand Slam meeting at Roland Garros and was also 20 years old.

In the duel between two multi-Grand Slam champions, Stan Wawrinka (17th), 35 years old and twice operated on the left knee, dominated Andy Murray (111th), 33 years old and victim of two surgeries on the right hip, 6- 1, 6-3 and 6-2.

In the women’s tournament, Simona Halep (2nd) celebrated her 29th birthday by winning the 15th consecutive meeting since the competition resumed in August, and imitated Victoria Azarenka (14th) who also won in straight sets.

Two years after winning the junior title on these courts, Coco Gauff (53rd), 16, eliminated Johanna Konta (13th), a semi-finalist last year. In contrast, the 40-year-old Venus Williams championship was eliminated and, for the first time in his career, ended the year without winning a Grand Slam encounter.

