Angola has recorded three more deaths and 46 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours – Observer

Angola has recorded 46 new cases and three deaths from covid-19 in the past 24 hours, Angolan Secretary of State for Public Health Franco Mufinda said on Sunday.

New infections were recorded in Luanda (45) and Bengo (1), of which 28 were males and 18 were females, aged 2 to 67 years.

Three deaths were also reported: two men and a woman, all of Angolan nationality, aged 40, 45 and 62 respectively. 68 other people have recovered.

Thus, covid-19 infections rose to 4,718, of which 174 died, 1,707 cured and 2,837 active, 13 critical, 15 severe, 37 moderate, 94 mild and the rest asymptomatic.

1596 samples were analyzed, out of a total of 86809 samples processed

Franco Mufinda also said that more than 160,000 people have been tested through rapid tests.

The covid-19 pandemic has already killed at least 998,463 people and more than 32.9 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December in Wuhan, a city in central China.

In Africa, there are 35,299 confirmed deaths among more than 1.4 million people infected in 55 countries, according to the latest statistics on the pandemic in that continent.

Among African countries that have Portuguese as an official language, Angola leads in number of deaths and Mozambique in number of cases. Angola records 174 deaths and 4,718 cases, followed by Equatorial Guinea (83 deaths and 5,018 cases), Cape Verde (57 deaths and 5,771 cases), Mozambique (54 deaths and 7,757 cases), Guinea-Bissau (39 deaths and 2,324 cases)) and São Tomé and Príncipe (15 deaths and 911 cases).