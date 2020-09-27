Mozambique records four deaths and 226 other infections with Covid-19 – Observe

Mozambique recorded four more deaths from the new coronavirus this Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 58, still registering 226 new infections, the health ministry said. One of the fatal victims was 41 years old, two others were 52 years old and the fourth was 71 years old. years, having died in the provinces of Tete, Inhambane and the city of Maputo.

Also according to today’s data update, Mozambique now has a cumulative total of 7,983 cases.

Zambezia province recorded the highest number of cases on Sunday, 108 (47.8%), followed by Maputo city with 40 (17.7%).

The health authorities announced another 38 people recovered, bringing the total to 4,807 (60% of the cumulative infections), while 52 people are hospitalized in isolation centers and also suffer from “various chronic pathologies, associated with covid- 19 ”.

Since the announcement of the first case on March 22, the country has tested a total of 134,011 suspected cases.

The covid-19 pandemic has already killed at least 998,463 people and more than 32.9 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December in Wuhan, a city in central China.

After Europe took over from China as the center of the pandemic in February, the American continent is now the one with the most confirmed cases and the most deaths.