In the 15 years leading up to his presidency, Trump did not pay taxes on 10 of them – and twice it was only $ 750 a year – Observer

The New York Times obtained Donald Trump’s tax return after the US president rejected for four years, even when he was running in the 2016 election, the disclosure of these documents.

According to what The New York Times found in those documents, Donald Trump paid only $ 750 ($ 645, at the current exchange rate) of his income in 2016, just like his first year in the White House. In addition, this newspaper reports that in the 15 years leading up to the previous election, there were 10 in which the current President of the United States did not pay income tax.

The same documents show that Donald Trump received a tax refund of 72.9 million dollars (62.5 million euros) in 2010. This transfer is being audited and, according to this newspaper, if it is determined that Donald Trump was not entitled to this reimbursement, he will have in return to pay more than 100 million dollars (86 million euros).

The lawyer for the Trump Organization, the company that brings together the main business activities of the US president and his family, responded to the New York Times by saying that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate.”

“Over the past decade, President Trump has paid tens of thousands of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including millions in personal taxes since he announced his candidacy in 2015,” he said. lawyer for the Trump organization, Alan Garten. .