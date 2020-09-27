Benfica Reaches Agreement to Sell Rúben Dias | Soccer

Benfica announced on Sunday that they had reached an agreement with Manchester City for the sale of center-back Rúben Dias. The player trained in Seixal is bet by the Catalan team Pep Guardiola for the new season.

The agreement, according to a press release sent to the CMVM, provides for the payment of an amount of around 68 million euros, plus three million and 600 thousand for the objectives.

Conversely, back in the Portuguese league, it is the Argentinian Nicolás Otamendi, a former FC Porto player. The transfer is estimated at 15 million euros, as Benfica informed the CMVM on Sunday.

This Saturday, after the match with Moreirense, the coach of the Reds had already taken the deal for granted and regretted the loss of the player “the product of Seixal”. Jorge Jesus said the exit “has to do with eliminating the Champions” and for Rúben Dias to be “the only player with a high market”, confirming his interest in signing another central player in addition to the former FC Porto player.

